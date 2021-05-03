Workaholic, Disciplined, Sarcastic: 3 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Capricorn girls

Capris are ambitious, pessimistic, workaholic, and disciplined people. So, some grounded, caring and hardworking people can only match them. So, these 3 characters of Bollywood are most compatible with Capricorn women.

Capricorns are the most workaholic people of all. They are rational, pessimistic, highly ambitious, hard workers, disciplined and focused. Since they belong to the earth element, so, people of this zodiac sign are grounded, reliable and responsible. Professional life always comes in the first place when they have to prioritise something. Are you a Capricorn girl? Then you may get interested to know that which Bollywood characters are compatible with you. Take a look!

Arjun Saluja, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The character Arjun, played by Hrithik Roshan, is the finest example of a Capricorn man. He is pessimistic, highly disciplined, workaholic but at the same time grounded. The movie shows us how Arjun always prioritises his work which even makes him attend video conferencing during the holiday. He loves to earn money and considers it as the prime element of living. But he is also caring, friendly, practical. And the movie also shows us how he falls in love with Laila. So, this character is highly compatible with Capri women.

Ram Prasad Sharma, Main Hoon Na

This character, played by Shah Rukh Khan is another compatible sign with Capricorn girls. He is also grounded, rational and disciplined. Ram prioritises his work before anything for which he comes to study in a college in disguise of a student as his boss tells him to do so to protect his daughter. But at the same time, he is caring can guide people for the right thing.

Aman Mathur, Kal Ho Naa Ho

Capricorns are the king of speaking fluent sarcasm. And the character Aman Mathur, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is the best example of it. Throughout the movie he conversates with sarcasm which makes Naina, played by Preity Zinta, annoyed of him. But the movie also shows the rational side of Aman as he creates a story about his marriage to not accept Naina’s love proposal. Because he knew that he doesn’t have much time in his life for the chronic disease which will make Naina lose him from her life. Aman is someone whom Capri girls would love to be with.

Credits :pinkvilla

