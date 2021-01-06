Working from home and missing the in office culture? Try these 5 ways to keep in touch with your colleagues

While working remotely during a pandemic is a blessing, it can be a bit lonely at times. Follow these simple ways to stay connected with your colleagues and bring back the in-office feels!

Owing to the pandemic, working from home has been the latest trend in most offices and workplaces. People are working remotely in the comfort of their homes. Since most of us are used to working in offices and chatting with our colleagues in breaks, it has been particularly challenging to adapt to this new normal.

While working from home, it can get a bit lonely and at times, you might feel-cut off and isolated. Sure, there are frequent video calls and office meetings, but nothing beats the charm of meeting people in-person. So we have for you some creative ways to beat loneliness and stay connected with your colleagues while working remotely.

Have meals together virtually

Remember during lunch breaks, you would sit with your work best friend and discuss your day and daily tasks with them? Revisit that feeling by sharing your lunch virtually every day with your work bestie.

Encourage casual chats

When working remotely, it can be easy to stick to only work-related texts and calls. Break this habit and encourage casual chats with your colleagues to develop a bond outside of the work setup.

Group video call

This one is the easiest way to get the in-office feels. Stay connected with your colleagues on a video call, even when no one is saying anything and simply working. This will make you feel less lonely and will make you feel like you are actually in the office.

Stay engaged

You might feel disconnected at times, as you are working alone in your home, cut off from everyone. In such times, make efforts to know what’s happening with everybody and if there are any new developments in your work profile.

Create new rituals

Who says work-related messages have to only be through emails? Encourage others to video call you to assign you your daily tasks and catch up with them during that video call to stay up to date.

