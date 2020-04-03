Working from home? Here are the ways in which you can make your online meetings more effective

Due to the lockdown, all of us are working from home and attending meetings online. And hence to make that online meeting more effective, here are some ways that you can follow.

The entire world is dealing with a pandemic called Coronavirus, and hence, to combat the spread of the virus, everyone is now working from home for their respective companies. Many companies are making sure to have online meetings to track the progress of their employees, and virtual meetings have begun to play a crucial role in upholding the work of any big firm or establishment. If you are attending online meetings too, then you know what we are talking about.

While face-to-face interactions are much more effective than online meetings, however, people are still trying to figure out how to give their best in the online meetings. If you are one of them, then the article is apt for you. Sometimes, despite the availability of good communication and technological advancements, complications may arise in holding a good online meeting. Hence, here are some ways in which you can have an online meeting in a much effective way.

Ways in which you can have effective online meeting:

Check all your systems in advance:

Before starting with the online meeting, it's always better to check your devices like camera, microphone, etc. in advance. There can be some technical difficulties that you may not be aware of until it emerges in between your meeting.

Be prepared:

You may think that online meetings are different from face to face meetings, however, that's not true. People notice you more in online meetings; hence it is better to be presentable at all times. So, make sure to greet people and have an engaging attitude. Keep a calm effect and present yourself in a friendly tone that will make them respond similarly.

Don't feel conscious:

Eye contact is a must, and hence you may be a bit conscious in front of the camera, but don't shy away from it. Remember that engagement is also a basic necessity in all online meetings. It is what determines your dedication and commitment. So keeping the camera angle right is a must.

Interaction is the key:

A face-to-face meeting is more interactive and more prone to better feedback; however, in a virtual meeting, you must make space for such interactions. You must engage with every participant and refer to them by their names to ensure their responses in return.

Conclude on a definite note:

Make sure you conclude the meeting on a high note. You must present a clear and summarized account of the meeting to all participants in the end.

