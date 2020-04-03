Working from home? Here's how you can stay productive in your PJs during the lockdown

Our productivity tends to go for toss when we work from home, however here are a few tips that'll motivate you and help you stay productive while you work in your PJs.

Amidst this lockdown, all of us are working from home, however, working in PJs for endless hours and scrolling through our social media feed now and then has affected our productivity majorly. It has not only taken our productivity for a toss, but it has also made us a bit lazy. And if you are feeling a bit unproductive off lately, then you are not alone in this, all of us are facing the same issue. To combat that laziness, there are a few things that you can do.

Things like keeping track of time, investing more time on yourself than on social media are something that can help you be a bit more productive. However, for that, you don't need to get out of your comfort zone and wear suits at home. Instead, here are some ways that can help you stay productive at home while you are in your PJs. Read below to find out what those ways are.

Here's how you can be productive and stay motivated in your PJs.

Time yourself:

This is the first and the most important thing to do. Keeping track of time helps you be more productive and systematic. When it comes to timing yourself, make sure to follow the same office routine. Shower up and get set to work. Write your to-do list first thing in the morning. Take the usual lunch and coffee break. And do other things as you would do daily.

Work on time:

Stick with your work-schedules, and take deadlines seriously. Just because you are working from home doesn't mean that you can let go off some work, no in fact, do all you can to remain accessible to your clients and teams.

Self-discipline is a must:

Define your work hours your inability to do so will have you exhausted as you work over the weekends, stay up late or wake up early to meet deadlines, blurring professional and personal boundaries. So, it's better to do everything in a system.

Avoid social media:

Don't avoid it completely but make sure to avoid scrolling through your Insta feed for endless hours. Instead, use your time to read relevant newspapers, watch business channels, listen to podcasts or watch TEDx talks.

Work on your fitness:

Working from home tempts you to eat junk food and snack on unhealthy items; however, make it a point to guard your body against foody temptations. Try to exercise daily and meditate as well to keep yourself calm and composed.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More