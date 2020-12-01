World AIDS Day 2020: History, theme, significance of THIS day

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 to raise awareness about AIDS and to show solidarity with the people living with this disease.

World AIDS Day falls on December 1. This day is observed to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate the people who have died from AIDS. AIDS (Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome) is a life-threatening disease caused by (Human Immuno Deficiency Virus). Its symptoms include sore throat, fever, nausea, a stomach infection, skin rashes etc.

The theme for this year is “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact”. This year’s theme is a reminder for all of us to make a joint effort in eliminating this disease and in getting above and beyond the stigma associated with this disease.

History

World AIDS Day was first observed in 1987 as the first-ever global health day by James W Bunn and Thomas Netter. Both were public information officers for the Global Programme on AIDS at the WHO.

Significance

There is a vital need to raise awareness about the status of this disease and to achieve growth in the prevention, care and treatment of HIV/AIDS. The stigma related to this disease often discourages people to openly speak about it and get prompt treatment. People need to be educated about the ways to prevent this disease and to take necessary precautions.

Here are some ways through which AIDS can be contracted.

AIDS can be contracted through blood, semen, vaginal secretions, breast milk of the infected person.

It can also be contracted through unprotected sex with an infected person

Sharing injection needles, syringes, blades, razors with the infected person can also result in the contraction of this disease.

