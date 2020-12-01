World AIDS Day: 5 Things you can do to raise awareness about HIV

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 by WHO to increase awareness about the HIV infection. So, here are 5 important things that you can do today to let people know about the prevention measures.

World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1 since 1988. It is an important day to raise awareness against AIDS that is caused by the spread of HIV infection. Some government and non-government organisations, NGOs and individuals often observe this day to educate all about the AIDS prevention and control.

World AIDS Day is one of the 11 official global public health campaigns by the World Health Organization. And the other important days are World Health Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Immunisation Week, World Hepatitis Day, World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, World Patient Safety Day and World Chagas Disease Day. So, on this day, it is important for us to take initiatives to increase awareness amongst people about HIV AIDS.

Things that can be done to raise awareness on World AIDS Day:

Red ribbon

Wear a red ribbon and post a picture with it on your social media profile with #WorldAIDSDay. You can also write an informative caption with the picture that will help people to understand the importance of this day. Make some ribbons for your friends and include them as well.

Arrange a discussion

You can arrange a discussion session together with all your friends or do it online to talk about HIV AIDS and its prevention measures. You can then record the session and post it on your social media profiles to let people know about it.

Share story

If you know someone who has an influencing story about AIDS, then share it with others. This will encourage people to break the stigma and come out to raise awareness about it.

Reach organisations working on AIDS

You can also reach different organisations or NGOs to volunteer.

Teach others

There are many misconceptions about HIV AIDS, so it’s best to talk about them and let people know the real facts.

