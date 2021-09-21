World Alzheimer’s Day 2021: Ways to deal with people suffering from this disease

World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21 each year. This day aims at raising awareness about the symptoms, causes and risk factors of this disease. Alzheimer’s is a kind of disease that gradually causes the brain cells to deteriorate and die. It is a disease that causes dementia. It is most common in people who are beyond the age of 65.

People who suffer from this disease face partial to complete memory loss. This disease is caused due to the degeneration of nerves that leads to progressive dysfunction. What follows is behavioural changes, personality changes and changes in the memory and communication skills of the person. It can be quite difficult to deal with someone suffering from this disease, so here are some tips that you should follow while dealing with an Alzheimer’s patient.

To make someone with Alzheimer’s feel comfortable and safe, it is important that you establish a routine for them. Do certain activities at a set time to invoke a sense of familiarity in the person. Don’t make a lot of changes in the routine or introduce new things in their routine.

While communicating with someone with Alzheimer’s, try to maintain eye contact to catch their attention and smile. Don’t confuse them by asking too many questions in one go and start by asking one question at a time. Maintain a relaxed body language and speak in a safe and soft voice to not make them feel threatened or overwhelmed by your presence.

To help them spend their time in a productive manner, you can engage them in activities such as cooking, exercising, dancing, listening to music, etc. This will not only make them feel happy but will also help you distract them and keep them busy. Make sure to assist them in all these tasks, as these might be a little difficult for them to perform on their own.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Expert lists 5 ways to know that your headache is signalling something serious