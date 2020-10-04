World Animal Day 2020: 5 Fun activities you can do at home with your pet

Animals bring the joy in our lives that even fellow humans sometimes don’t and that’s why we feel the need to be around them more. We crave their affection and attention and want to spend more time with them doing fun activities. Here are 5 such activities that you can enjoy with your pet at home and celebrate World Animal Day.

This day is all about raising awareness for the welfare of animals and their importance in our lives. Being around animals brings us joy and peace that a lot of us seek and enjoy at a level. Having a pet is like having to take care of a baby, it comes with a lot of responsibility and care for the animal. The friendship and the bond you share with your pet is indescribable.

While you’re always looking for a chance to spend quality time with your pet, here are some fun activities you can do at home if you’re looking for unique ways to bond with your pawesome friends!

1. Organize a pet photoshoot

There’s nothing more fun than playing dress-up with your pet. Take advantage of being at home, look up multiple online pet photoshoots for costume ideas and start planning your photo shoot. You can set up a DIY background and click selfies with your pets.

2. Organize a party for your pet

Whoever said you need a reason to party, hasn’t partied the right way. Organize a small party for your pet and make them feel special because they deserve it. You can bake a cake and lookup some online DIY homemade dog food recipes to make it fun. Play music, buy party hats and get smashed with your furry friend.

3. Groom your pet

They need a little self-care and pampering too at times and if they can’t do it for themselves, you do it for them. Look up DIY mani-pedi ideas for a fun and relaxing pet spa day at home.

4. Take part in online pet yoga classes

Imagine doing yoga with your pet, doesn’t that sound like a fun idea? That’s right, there are multiple online yoga classes that you can take part in to exercise with your dog. You can also explore the Youtube section for more options.

5. Watch a pet movie online If you explore the play store on your phone and look for apps for your pets, you’ll find so many options. There are special apps programmed for your pets to keep them entertained. There are movies made for animals that stimulate your pet’s mind to keep them focused. So go ahead and plan a fun and interactive day for you and your pet. Also Read: World Animal Day 2020: 5 Ways you can help save animals

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×