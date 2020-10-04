World Animal Welfare Day: Initiatives to take for saving wildlife to protect the ecological system

The wildlife of our ecological system is highly threatened and many species are endangered right now. So, on this World Animal Welfare Day, we can try to take these steps for animal conservation to save our environment.

World Animal Welfare Day is designated for the sake of animal rights and welfare. This day is celebrated on October 4 annually. This day raises awareness amongst us to make the world a better place for animals and unites the animal welfare movement.

Most of the animal species have already been declared endangered which will affect our ecological system in future. So, we should take initiatives to save our wildlife and inspire people to do so. Here are some steps that you can follow for safeguarding animals.

World Animal Welfare Day 2020: What we can do to save wildlife and our ecological system?

1.Join communities to gather and talk to people about animal welfare. Host events for increasing awareness for this.

2.Donate money to wildlife funds. If you cannot donate money then invest your time. Join wildlife conservation organisations to work there as volunteers. You can clean beaches, save animals and teach visitors.

3.Visit zoo, aquarium, national parks and all other kinds of abodes of animals to know more about them. You will get to discover different types of species on this planet.

4.Use technology to raise your voice for animal conservation. Talk about this on your social media profiles to engage your friends in it as well. You can join different groups also to help with different work.

5.It’s best not to buy any products that are made from endangered animals. That will be your baby step to prevent wildlife trafficking. You can tell others also to do it.

6.Plastic, cans etc. are not only harmful to our environment but also can hurt our animal. So, be a responsible person towards wildlife. Keep the trash in its place only to keep animals safe.

7.Habitat destruction is one of the main reasons for all threatened and endangered species. So, you can try to reduce this threat by planting native trees, restoring wetlands, cleaning up beach areas etc.

