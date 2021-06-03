World Bicycle Day 2021: Quotes and messages to motivate you and your loved ones to take up this activity

On this special day, share these inspiring messages and quotes with your friends and family to ignite the love for cycling in them.

World Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3 every year. This day is observed to promote the use of bicycles and the several benefits that this activity brings. Bicycle is an eco-friendly mode of transport and also is a great way to get some exercise and fresh air. It improves health, builds stamina and strengthens our muscles.

On April 16, 2018, a resolution was proposed by the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate June 3 as World Bicycle Day. This year, celebrate this day by sharing these inspiring quotes and messages with your near and dear ones to motivate them to take up this activity and remain fit and healthy.

Cycling will help keep people fit and healthy, bicycle rides a day enough to keep the gymnasium away. Happy World Bicycle Day!

On this special day of World Bicycle Day, let’s cycle our memories and make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle and become healthy.

Let’s use a bicycle to reduce the traffic, stress, improve health, air quality and renew our cities like the old days. Wishing You A Happy World Bicycle Day.

A bicycle is a way of bridging the differences between sections of society. Let’s ride a bicycle and promote equality and good health. Happy World Bicycle Day!

“Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race.” - HG Wells

“My two favourite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything.” -Peter Golkin

“When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope seems hardly worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a good spin down the road, without anything but thought for the ride you are taking.” -Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

“Nothing compares with the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” -John F Kennedy

Cycling is both invigorating and exciting, it helps in clearing my mind. I wish everyone a very Happy World Bicycle Day!

Cycling is one of the most pleasurable forms of commutation with no major expenditure. Happy World Bicycle Day!

The bicycle is an affordable transport and does not threaten the environment either and thus gives a win-win situation to society. Happy World Bicycle Day!\

“Cyclists see considerably more of this beautiful world than any other class of citizens. A good bicycle, well applied, will cure most ills this flesh is heir to.” – Dr K.K. Doty

“A bicycle ride around the world begins with a single pedal stroke.” – Scott Stoll

“Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man to cycle and he will realize fishing is stupid and boring.” – Desmond Tutu

“Cycling isn’t a game, it’s a sport. Tough, hard and unpitying, and it requires great sacrifices. One plays football, or tennis, or hockey. One doesn’t play at cycling.” – Jean de Gribaldy

Why drive cars when you can cycle all the way! Happy World Bicycle Day!

Imagine your crush riding a bicycle back home from work next to you on a lonely lane. Yes, bicycle rides can be romantic too! Happy World Bicycle Day!

There is no other better way to commute without hurting our environment than bicycles.

You don’t have to worry about going to the gym if you are going to cycle every day.

The traffic on the roads will be less bothersome if there are more bicycles than cars. Happy World Bicycle Day!

