World Blood Donor Day 2021: Some common myths about blood donation

Every year, June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day by the World Health Organisation (WHO). On this day, know the truth behind some common myths about blood donation.

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 every year. Celebrated by World Health Organisation (WHO), this day is observed to create awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion. With regard to the ongoing pandemic, the slogan of World Blood Donor Day is “Give blood and keep the world beating”.

While blood donation is indeed a selfless act by which you can save lives, there are many myths about donating blood that are still prevalent. Have a look at some common blood donating myths below and know the truth about them.

Myth: Blood donation takes a lot of time

The process of blood donation doesn’t take a whole lot of time. The formalities such as registration and the physical examination can take a maximum of 10-15 minutes. The actual process of donating blood too is quite quick and you can expect to get free after just half an hour.

Myth: Blood donation hurts

When you get a blood test done, all you experience is a slight prick of the needle and that too just for a second. Similarly, while donating blood too, all you experience is just a little prick in your hand and no other pain occurs. You might feel dizzy or lightheaded after the donation.

Myth: The body will not be left with enough blood

The amount of blood that is collected in blood donation is usually around 500 ml. An adult body has around 4.5 to 5.5 litres of blood. So your body does have enough blood in it to survive in a healthy manner. Moreover, after blood donation, the body will quickly replenish the fluid and recover the lost blood within a few hours.

Myth: There is a risk of contracting COVID-19 during blood donation

All medical camps and organisations have taken the necessary measures and precautions to protect people against the deadly COVID-19 virus. There is no case of anyone contracting the virus while donating blood. Moreover, the pandemic is a time when more and more people should come forward and donate blood to help the medical industry deal with this crisis.

