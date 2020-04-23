World Book Day 2020: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut & others are reading THESE books amid lockdown

World Book Day 2020: Let's find out what your favourite Bollywood celebrity is reading amid quarantine.

World Book Day, which is also known as World Book and Copyright Day, or International Day of the Book was started by United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote reading, publishing, and copyright. It was first celebrated in the year 1995 and now the day is observed in more than 100 nations. Did you know Johannes Gensfleisch zur Laden zum Gutenberg printed the first-ever pressed book, the Gutenberg Bible, in the year 1453?

The day also pays homage to world-renowned literary personalities including William Shakespeare, Miguel Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega among others. Due to Coronavirus lockdown, several people are free and are resorting to hobbies to keep themselves busy and productive. And that's the same case with Bollywood celebs. Many actors and actresses have been reading their favourite books. On the occasion of World Book Day 2020, let's see which Bollywood star is reading which book amid quarantine.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a big-time book worm. She keeps reading novels whenever she is free. She is currently reading Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs. The Raazi actress posted a picture of the cover of the book and captioned it as, "Reading gives us some place to go when we have to stay where we are“ - Mason Cooley."

2. Twinkle Khanna

The bollywood actress-turned-author took has been reading not one but two books. She took to her Instagram to reveal that she is reading The Great Gatsby by F.Scott Fitzgerald and Selected Stories by Alice Munro. She added that she is reading them to understand their writing style. She captioned her picture as, "Topping the list of nerdy things to do this Sunday-After listening to Bagchi’s workshop on writing last night-I’m taking books by my favourite authors and breaking down their sentences. For writers and editors who would like to hear him (it’s not a talk but a light bulb) Link in bio #alicemunro #gatsby."

3. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's official Instagram handle shared a candid picture of Kangana as she read Death by Sadhguru. She was totally engrossed as she read the novel. The caption of the post was, "A lightened up day, and an enlightening book! Kangana was captured this morning gorging on 'Death' by @sadhguru which she highly recommends for others to read. She also suggests reading the more famous counterparts, 'Inner Engineering' and 'Mystic's Musings' and make the most out of this self-quarantine period." For the unversed, she is currently quarantined with her family in Manali.

4. Kajol

It seems like Kajol is a fan of mythology books. She was reading Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta by Amish Tripathi. She shared a goofy picture of herself with the book and captioned it as, "Rereading my library. Sorry I'm working !#pickabook #friendsforlife."







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Apr 8, 2020 at 3:35am PDT

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka was reading a book called Peace Is Every Step by Thich Nhat Hanh. The actress had shared a black and white picture of herself and the book. She captioned it as,"Captions are highly overrated IMO. Then again, did you ask for my opinion. Nope ! Did I give it anyway ? Yup !."







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 22, 2020 at 12:18am PDT

What are your views? Have you read any of the books? Let us know in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×