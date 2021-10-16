World Boss Day 2021: Send these messages to your boss on this day

World Boss Day or Boss Day is celebrated on October 16 to show appreciation and celebrate the bosses in our lives. It is also a day that encourages people to build a healthy employer-employee relationship. Having a boss who is supportive and caring is indeed a blessing. When you have a good boss, your experience at a company becomes enjoyable.

So make your boss feel appreciated by sending them these thoughtful messages and wishes on this Boss Day.

“To a boss whom I respect deeply. Thank you for your talent for administration and gift of inspiration. As a new employee, one never knows what to expect. I couldn’t be happier with the good fortune I have in working under you. Happy Boss’s Day".

“To simply call you a boss does not do justice to the role you play. You are a leader. You are a mentor. You are a source of encouragement and motivation. It is an honor to work for a boss like you. Happy Boss’s Day to one of the best".

“Without your leadership, we would be lost at sea. Thank you for being our guiding constellation. You never fail to lead us in the right direction. You deserve this day in your honor. Happy Boss’s Day."

“I want to say thank you to an excellent boss. It takes talent to be a great manager, and you are one of the best. You are the one and only leader that I would choose to follow. Happy Boss’s Day.”

“Not only have you been a great boss and leader, but you have also been an amazing mentor. Thank you for all that you do!"

“The lessons and advice that I have received from you are things that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. With sincere gratitude, thank you!"

“You have had such a huge impact on my life! I’m so thankful for everything you’ve taught me."

“Happy Boss’s Day. To me, you are the best boss because you are a mentor first and a boss second. You make me want to strive for more and reach for the stars. I wouldn’t want to work for anyone else and feel honored to be part of your team. Enjoy your special day."

“Each day you surprise me with how you can get the job done. I look forward to following your lead and feel lucky to be able to work under your guidance. Happy Boss’s Day."

“I value each and every day I get to work for you. Thank you for everything you don’t realize you do, and I hope today is as awesome as you’ve made working here be. Happy Boss Day!"

