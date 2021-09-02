World Coconut Day 2021: Know the history, theme and significance of this day

World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2 every year. This day is observed to raise awareness about the usage and benefits of coconut all over the world. The Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) celebrates this day with huge fervour. The goal of this community is "to promote, coordinate and harmonize all activities of the coconut industry."

In India, World Coconut Day is celebrated with the help of the Coconut Development Board (CDB), across different states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Maharashtra etc.

Read on to know the history and significance of this day and the theme for this year.

History

World Coconut Day was first celebrated in 2009 by the APCC. APCC is a community that comes under UN-ESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for the Asia Pacific). This day highlights the policies for promoting coconut and creating awareness about its several health benefits.

Theme

With regard to the ongoing pandemic, the theme for World Coconut Day this year is "Building a Safe Inclusive Resilient and Sustainable Coconut Community Amid COVID-19 Pandemic & Beyond".

Significance

This day helps in creating awareness about this tropical fruit and its benefits. Coconut has many health benefits and its water has medicinal properties. It is a rich source of electrolytes. Coconut is very commonly also used as an ingredient in many dishes. Apart from food, coconut also comes in handy in creating baskets, weaving mats, etc.

Also Read: World Coconut Day: 5 Health benefits of coconut that you should know about