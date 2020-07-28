World Conservation Day: Here’s how COVID 19 waste is affecting nature and what you can do

Every year, World Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28 to increase awareness about the best practices to protect our natural resources. Here’s how you can protect the environment from pollution caused by COVID-19 waste.

World Conservation Day is celebrated every year on July 28th, to increase awareness about the best practices to protect our natural resources. One of the worst ways we are damaging the environment is by the use of plastic. If the sources are to be believed, it seems that COVID-19 is also leading to a new source of pollution as personal protective equipment, such as gloves and facemasks, makes its way to the seas and oceans. While the increase of single-use plastics is understandable, it is important to consider the effect it will have on the planet.

The coronavirus pandemic took over the world by a storm almost half a year ago. What started in Wuhan with a few cases turned people’s lives upside down within a span of two to three months. Since then, some countries have successfully fought the disease and some are still trying to kick the disease to its curb. As the world continues to put a halt to the pandemic, it seems that it is doing more damage to the environment than we imagined.

On this World Conservation Day, here’s what you can do to mitigate the plastic pollution due to COVID-19.

1- One way to reduce plastic usage is to shop with refill models. You can also reuse shopping bags and advocate the same idea to the people around you.

2- Discard all waste products like masks and gloves through formal waste collection systems, rather than throwing it in public places.

3- The government needs to advocate the idea that companies should reduce the use of plastic and encourage them to use more sustainable material that doesn’t add to the increasing pollution. For instance, in Singapore, start-ups are using stainless steel and bamboo boxes, which can be reused and returned.

4- There is a need for more waste collection and segregation systems with material recovery facilities.

5- Keeping plastic waste out of waterways, oceans and our environment by practising Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. When all else fails, remove or dispose of plastic waste safely and effectively can be practised.

