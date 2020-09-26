  1. Home
World Contraception Day: Family planning methods and their advantages and disadvantages

World Contraception Day is designated on September 26 to raise awareness about family planning amongst people. There are different methods and each has its own positive and negative sides. Read below to know.
World Contraception Day: Family planning methods and their advantages and disadvantages
World Contraception Day is observed on September 26. This day is designated to raise awareness about contraception and sexual and reproductive health. It will help to make people conscious about family planning. Different methods are there for family planning and one has to choose as per their health conditions.

However, different family planning methods have certain advantages and disadvantages. So, on this World Contraception Day, we are discussing about family planning methods so that people can know about them in detail before opting for one.

World Contraception Day 2020: Family planning methods with their positive and negative sides

Birth control pills

They are oral contraceptive pills that must be taken based on the course prescribed by your doctor. Apart from birth control, these pills have certain health benefits like menstrual cramp relief, prevention of acne, ovarian cysts, breasts cysts, PMS, etc. Women can get pregnant right after stopping to have them and that’s why it’s the highly preferred method.

Disadvantages- Since these have to be taken daily, so there are chances when you might miss taking them. So, you have to set a reminder regularly to take the medicine. Apart from that, birth control pills also have certain side effects like heavy bleeding, nausea, etc.

Barrier methods

Condoms, diaphragms, cervical caps, etc. belong to the barrier method. They prevent the sperm from getting closer to the egg. Barrier methods have to be used right before the intercourse and they save both men and women from having any sexually transmitted diseases.

Disadvantage- Male condoms may get easily torn apart and some users have also reported having reduced arousal with it.

Long-term contraceptive method

Long-term contraceptive methods are best to use especially for those who want to get pregnant in future. These methods are IUD (intrauterine device), vaginal ring, contraceptive shots, etc. These are non-hormonal and highly effective.

Disadvantage- These methods cannot save people from any sexually transmitted diseases. And they require surgeries for both insertion and removal. These have some side effects also like weight gain, nervousness, hair loss, irregular periods, etc.

