World Dance Day 2020: Dance forms of India you should know about

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 to encourage dance performance and education globally. So, know about the traditional and folk dance form of India right below.

Dance is a performing art form and its movements have aesthetic and symbolic value. There are different dance forms exhibiting the traditions and culture of a particular region of the world from where it has been originated. Some dance forms are even used for weight loss as well such as Salsa, Zumba, Belly Dance, etc. Some of the popular dance forms in the world are Kathak, Tango, Kabuki, Flamenco, Ballet, Bharatnatyam, etc.

International World Dance Day is observed on April 29. This day is celebrated globally to encourage participation and education in dance. It was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI). They are the main partner of the performing arts of UNESCO. April 29 is the birthday of the French dance artist Jean-Georges Noverre. He was the most prominent French dancer, ballet master and a reformer of dance.

So, this World Dance Day get acquainted with the culture of your country. Know about the dance forms of India and their history.

World Dance Day 2020: Different Dance forms of India.

Indian Classical Dance Forms

Indian classical dance forms are divided into 8 types: Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri and Sattriya:

Kathak

Kathak is one of the eight forms of Indian classical dance. The word has been derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Katha’, which means story. This dance form has been evolved from three different regions of India- Jaipur, Banaras, Lucknow. Each of them is differentiated by the features of their ‘Gharanas’. This dance emphasises the rhythmic footsteps. Wearing Ghungroo is the most predominant part of this dance and this form is accompanied by musical instruments, especially tabla.

Bharatanatyam

It is another form of Indian classical dance, which originated in Tamil Nadu around a hundred years ago. This dance exhibits many South Indian religious themes and spiritual ideas like Vaishnavism, Shaivism and Shaktism. This dance is mainly remarkable for expressing words through sign language by hands, eyes and face muscles.

Kuchipudi

This dance form was originated in Andhra Pradesh, with its ancient roots to the Sanskrit text of Natya Shastra. Kuchipudi performance starts with an invocation. Vocal and instrumental Carnatic music in the Telugu language often accompany the performance. Typical musical instruments used for the Kuchipudi performance are Mridangam, Cymbals, Veena, Tambura, Flute, etc.

Odissi

Odissi was originated from the Indian state of Odisha. In history, in the past, it was only performed by women. This dance form anticipates the religious stories and spiritual ideas of Vaishnavism, where lord Vishnu has been shown as Jagannath.

Kathakali

This dance form was originated during the 17th century in Kerala. It not only consists of music, vocal performances and dance movements but also incorporates ancient Indian martial arts and athletic traditions of South India. The costumes and makeup are extremely different than other dance forms.

Mohiniyattam

This is another popular classical dance form of India originated in Kerala. Mohiniyattam has been derived from the goddess name Mohini, who is the feminine avatar of Lord Vishnu. She helps the good to prevail over evil through her feminine powers. This form, following the Lasya style of Natya Shastra, exhibits femininity through its performance and costumes. It is accompanied by Carnatic music and performed by the solo dance of women.

Manipuri

Also known as Jagoi, this dance form has been named after the Indian state of Manipur. It is based on Vaishnavism theme showcasing the love inspired dance-drama of Radha and Krishna in Raslila. But it also shows the themes of Shaivism and Shaktism. According to legends, this dance form has been evolved from the Manipur valley. It is accompanied by cymbals and Manipuri mridangam.

Sattriya

Sattriya Nritya was originated in Assam from the monasteries based on Vaishnavism. One act plays are called Ankiya Nat, which consists of ballad, dance and drama. Mainly, they depict the characters of Radha and Krishna, but it also sometimes includes Vishnu avatars like Ram with Sita.

Other Forms of Indian Dance

Other popular dance forms of the country are Bihu, Chhau, Bhangra, Lavani, Bhabai, Garba, Rasila, Rabindra Nritya, Fugdi, Dhalo, Khoria, Gugga Dance, Dhama, Giddha, Matki, Charkula, Jhumar, Kikli, Ghumar, Raslila, Kajri, Nautanki, Laho, Mando and others. These dance forms are known as the folk dances of India that mainly showcase the culture and traditions of the tribal people of the country.

Apart from all of these, one of the most popular dance forms is Bollywood dance which is based on different songs and their themes.

