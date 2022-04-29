World Dance Day 2022: Discover dance forms most suitable for zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, Cancer

Dance is one of the most liberating sensations imaginable. On April 29, International Dance Day is observed as a global celebration of dancing and creative liberty. Through events and festivals hosted worldwide, it promotes dance participation and education. International Dance Day was first celebrated in 1982 to spread the message of the influence of dance and as well as role of it to bring people together. This day is remarkable as a universal to elevate performing arts across regional, cultural, language and ethnic barriers.

It can be challenging to choose a specific dance form from the many that exist worldwide. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offers us some insight by saying, what better method to accurately express your character, which is nothing more than an extension of oneself, than to depend on astrology?

Different Zodiac dance styles

1. Aries

Aries is a brave, active, energetic, and flamboyant sign of a fire. Salsa is one of the ideal dancing forms for Aries natives because of their confidence, bravery, and leadership abilities. Salsa is a partner dance, and because Aries is a forward thinker, they typically take the lead in the footwork and spin so that their partner may follow. Aries natives are spontaneous and exuberant. Aries is more likely to select freestyle Bollywood modern dance over other Indian (classical or traditional) dance forms. Mars is the ruling planet of these zodiacs.

2. Taurus

Taurus is a rooted, responsible, & mature earth sign and venus is the ruling planet. Pasodoble, a Spanish dance known for its stability and sensuality, is the perfect fit for this fiery sign. The Spanish bullfight dance, Pasodoble, is an ideal fit for Taurus, who is represented by the bull. Taurus has an intrinsic sense of beauty and aesthetics and is naturally alluring. As a result, Taurus prefers to dance close to their partner. Taurus natives will be best suited to fast-paced neo-classical dance forms among Indian dance genres.

3. Gemini

Gemini is a colourful and flavorful sign that is gentle and affectionate yet incredibly active and talkative. As a result, their exuberant disposition is ideally suited to freestyle Bollywood dancing. This is one of the best types of social dance, and it can be performed in a group or solo. This energetic and engaging dance form features sharp moves, twists and turns, and drama. It is fun, just like a Gemini native's personality.

4. Cancer

Cancer is a passionate, loving, and nurturing water sign. They prefer tradition to modernity; thus, a delicate and romantic dance form would be ideal for them. They choose the waltz, which is beautiful and romantic with a rich cultural past. In addition, waltz necessitates partner loyalty and compassion, two attributes that Cancer excels in.

With its fascinating hand dances and ancient storytelling, Odissi is the best-suited dance genre for Cancer locals among the other Indian dance traditions.

5. Leo

Leos are passionate and expressive, and their entire universe revolves around them. This fire symbol is dramatic and vivid. They enjoy flaunting their moves and keeping a fast-paced rhythm. Tango is the ideal dancing form for Leos since it has sharp twists and turns on one side and is gentle and graceful on the other. Tango and Leo are ideally suited to each other because of their unpredictability.

One of the several Indian dance forms, Kathakali, is best suited for Leos. It is a theatrical art type of dance. Because of their lavish and extravagant costumes and the problematic component, it appeals to Leo residents.

6. Virgo

Virgos are reserved, analytical, and practical. Mercury is the ruling planet of these zodiacs, and they are pretty passionate about their professions by nature. They have a hawkeye for detail and constantly attempt to remaster everything. Kathak is the best-suited dance genre for Virgo natives. It requires a high level of talent and attention to perfect the motions.

7. Libra

Indication of the air Libra is noted for its calm and collected demeanour. They strive for beauty and aesthetics. The beautiful movements, balanced pirouettes, and aesthetic appeal of jazz dancing appeal to them. Libras are fair-minded and graceful, maintaining elegance and harmony while dancing. Odissi and Kathak are two Indian dance traditions that complement Libra's characteristics.

8. Scorpio

Scorpios are enigmatic, fierce, and determined. Because they are water signs, their movements are flowing and unwavering. Scorpios are drawn to dance genres that are entertaining yet sophisticated, passionate yet technical because they have many facets to their personalities. Hip hop or street dance, with its tremendous intensity and drama, while yet being demanding and methodical, is a good fit for a Scorpio personality. Their dance, like them, has a consciousness of its own. Bharatnatyam is the most significant dancing genre for Scorpios among the numerous Indian dance disciplines. Scorpios generally love the beautiful and hypnotic dance costumes, making Bharatnatyam the best Indian dance style for Scorpios.

9. Sagittarius

Jupiter, being the ruling planet of these zodiacs, these zodiacs are determined in nature. The most suitable dance form for these zodiacs is the Chau Dance, among many Indian dance traditions, because it is the best suited to a Sagittarius' nature. It's a semi-classical dance with lots of drama and room for improvisation and innovation. Modern contemporary dance is a direct expression of their personality.

Capricorn

Saturn rules these zodiacs, and the persons having this zodiac sign are very disciplined in life. They have an inborn quality to conquer everything in life. Flamenco is the dance form of choice for Capricorns. The dance drama has its origins in Greek mythology and mastering it takes time and effort. Kuchipudi is an unusual, passionate, visually attractive Indian dancing genre best suited for a Capricorn.

Aquarius

Aquarius is an air sign controlled by Uranus that lives on individuality and is eccentric, progressive, and humanitarian. Don't cling to their roots and customs if they don't have to. Modern, experimental, and joyful dance forms, such as Cha-Cha, fit the Aquarius personality perfectly. These persons have a head-in-the-cloud aura and are more attracted to modern dance forms than other forms of performing arts.

Pisces

Pisces is the water sign zodiac and is ruled by Neptune. Pisces generally like ballroom dancing because they are caring, romantic, and traditional. This dance has a dreamy aspect, which is eerily similar to the Pisces nature. The dance is graceful and elegant, aesthetically and visually pleasing with their flowy robes and fitting suits. They have a water-like attitude that helps them adapt to new changes in life and careers. They can flourish in their performing careers as they are empathetic towards others.

So, here are the most-suited dance forms according to the zodiac signs to flourish and enhance their performing career. However, you also need focus, concentration, and dedication to your career to become more successful in life.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022