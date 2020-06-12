World Day Against Child Labour 2020: THESE facts of child labour will leave you shattered

As we observe World Day Against Child Labour 2020, let's have a look at some vital facts that can put things into perspective.

Unfortunately, in several parts of the world including India, kids are forced to do labour jobs and indulge in hazardous activities that often compromise their physical, mental, social or educational development. The child labourers work in farms, factories, homes, streets and shops among others. This social evil not only violates the fundamental rights of a child to life, freedom, equality and his/her right against exploitation, it also leads to poverty and illiteracy for coming generations. Already, around 152 million children (64 million are girls and 88 million are boys) are child labourers and out of which India alone accounts for 7.2% of them.

Now, as we face the crisis of COVID-19, the kids could be more vulnerable to more difficult and longer working hours. This year, as per the UN, the focus will be on the impact of COVID-19 on kids for the crisis can push millions of o kids into child labour. They will also study how the pandemic will negatively affect the progress towards elimination of child labour. For the unversed, the UN's target is to end to child labour in all its forms by 2025. Today we have compiled some stats and figures that will put things into perspective and mobilise people to stop the same at the individual level.

1. Almost 1 in 10 of all children worldwide are in child labour.

2. Africa, Asia and the Pacific regions together account for around 9 out of every 10 children in child labour across the world.

3. Child labour is in almost all sectors but 7 out of every 10 kids work in the agriculture sector.

4. As per the latest census (2011), there are 10.1 million child workers under the age of 14.

5. As per census 2011, 1 in 11 children are working in India (5-18 years).

6. A per ILO, 2002- Every Child Counts, New Global estimate on Child Labour, around 1.2 million kids have trafficked annually for child labour and sexual exploitation.

7. Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of child labourers in the country i.e. over 6 lakh children (Census 2011).

8. 62% child labourers work in the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries.

9.80% of child labour is concentrated in rural India.

10. Many kids work in hazardous conditions such as working in mines, bidi factories, cracker factories, dangerous machinery, chemicals and pesticides in agriculture. Some work as domestic workers in homes, workshops and plants.

