World Day Against Child Labour 2021: Know the History, Significance and Theme of this day

Observed on June 12 every year, ‘World Day Against Child Labour’ raises awareness about the urgent need to eradicate child labour by taking adequate measures.

June 12 is celebrated as ‘World Day Against Child Labour’. This day is observed to raise awareness of the global issue of child labour and to come up with necessary solutions to curb it. Child labour is indeed an evil that needs to be dealt with as soon as possible.

Children at a tender age are forced to work in dangerous environments. They are stripped of their childhood and the innocence that comes with it. Thus it becomes increasingly essential to take the necessary steps to stop it.

Read on to know the history and significance of ‘World Day Against Child Labour’ along with the theme for this year below.

History

The Indian Labour Organization recognised June 12 as ‘World Day Against Child Labour’ in 2002. Governments joined hands to come up with measures to deal with child labour and put an end to it.

Theme

This year, the theme for ‘World Day Against Child Labour’ is ‘Act Now: End Child Labour'. Under this theme, a “Week of Action" began on June 10 to mark the release of global estimates of child labour. According to a recently released report, due to the global pandemic, “The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide - an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years".

Significance

The need to curb child labour is urgent now more than ever. Due to the pandemic, the closure of schools and loss of jobs has resulted in a significant increase in child labour. Children are forced to toil in extreme conditions. Thus, it is necessary to spread awareness and take immediate measures to eradicate child labour.

