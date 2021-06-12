World Day Against Child Labour: 5 Initiatives to take for preventing child labour in India

World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 all over the world. On this day, let’s take these initiatives to stop child labour in India and encourage them to get their basic rights to education.

World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 every year globally to prevent the practice of child labour and raise awareness amongst people about it to take strict preventive measures. The United Nations agency International Labour Organization launched this day in the year 2002. Child labour is one of the biggest societal issues in our country which has been going on for decades. Children are pushed to work at the age of having education, as a result, they lack the opportunity of going to school and studying which is the basic right of every citizen. So, every Indian citizen should stand against this practice and prevent this network to save each and every child of the nation and give them their basic right to education. Here are some of the initiatives that you can take to prevent child labour in India.

Spread Awareness

Any kind of initiative would be futile without the proper awareness amongst people. So, our first initiative would definitely be spreading awareness to educate people about it. You can read different research papers online and send them to your acquaintances for the awareness. NGOs also arrange different events on the importance of child labour. You can attend those events and take your friends there as well.

Reach the Deprived Ones

People from the deprived class often don’t understand the value of education and get their children to work at a very tender age. So, you can try to prevent it by reaching these people and talk to them about child labour and importance of education. You can contact NGOs also for the help.

Discouraging People Employing Children at Work

You can always discourage people employing children at their work and make them realise why it’s damaging for the society. Also, encourage that child for studying and going to school.

Use Social Media

Use social media as your weapon to reach maximum people and raise the awareness. Write regularly about child labour in India on your social media profile to let people know about your thoughts. You can request different NGOs to post your writing their social media pages for maximum reach.

Start Giving Education

You can reach helpless children and give them education to foster the longing of studying within them. In this regard, it would be best, if you can contact NGOs to teach the needy ones free of cost and volunteer in their work.

Also Read: World Day Against Child Labour 2021: UNICEF celeb advocate Ayushmann Khurrana: 'It robs children of childhood'

Share your comment ×