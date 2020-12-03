World Disability Day: Rani Mukerji sheds light on the need to be an inclusive society

World Disability Day is celebrated on December 3rd to mark the importance of people living with disabilities. This year’s theme is to provide an inclusive society and culture for the needs of people with disability in all aspects. Here’s how Rani Mukerji, the eminent Bollywood actress, stepped in to speak about the relevance of this day.

World Disability Day this year thrives on key messages that focus on providing an inclusive culture for the disabled people, giving them the highest standards of health and well-being and removing any discriminatory barriers. The Covid-19 pandemic has given an opportunity to build back better health systems so that they are more inclusive and responsive to the needs of people living with disabilities.

On this day, the talented Bollywood actress, Rani Mukerji took an opportunity to speak about the need to be an inclusive and empowering society.

“I learnt a lot about humanity by doing these outstanding, sensitive films like Black and Hichki. I think these films contributed to making me a better human being and I’m fortunate that I got to do these films and be a part of such beautiful cinematic visions of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Siddharth P. Malhotra. I hope these films managed to spark the right conversations in society about the need to treat everyone as an equal,” said Rani Mukerji.

Rani Mukherji has always been a pioneering actress, leading the way in reel life and in real life both. Critics and audiences rate her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black to be her masterpiece and her acting in Hichki, as one of her best performances. Her excellent acting as a specially-abled girl Michelle McNally in Black, who strikes a beautiful and soulful bond with her teacher, and her portrayal of a confident Tourette Syndrome patient, Naina Mathur, looking to stamp her presence in this world in the superhit Hichki, helped initiate fundamental societal conversations about inclusivity and the need for equality in the society.

She adds, “I learnt about the resolve of people who are determined to triumph despite all odds stacked up against them, their dreams, their aspirations and essaying these powerful girls on screen, made me a stronger human being. I’m grateful that I can talk, see, hear and I realised that, as human beings, we might be taking these things for granted.”

Rani says cataloguing of human beings because of their handicap must end at all cost. She says, “For me, Black and Hichki were emotional experiences that opened my eyes more towards inclusivity for all, kindness and gratitude for what we have. As citizens of this country, we must all do our bit to constantly bring conversations about inclusivity and equality to the fore. Every citizen has rights and I realised that there is a lot of work that we all need to put in, individually, to stop discrimination and stereotyping of individuals like those I have portrayed in Black and Hichki.”

