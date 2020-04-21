World Earth Day 2020: Here’s how you can do your bit for the environment

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. This year, people are going to celebrate this day virtually. Here is how you can participate and do your bit for the environment.

Earth Day 2020 will mark the 50th anniversary of the day we celebrate the uniqueness and diversity of the planet. It was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, to raise awareness about protecting the natural wonder that earth is. Every year, more than one billion people across the world celebrate Earth Day by showing support for environmental protection. It is a day that gives mankind the perfect opportunity to look at the impact humans have had on the planet and what we can do to reduce it.

Every year Earth Day is assigned a theme, this year’s theme is “Climate Action,” which focuses on raising awareness about the ways to combat the environmental crisis (as activists call it). Most years, the celebration was done on a big scale with rallies, river cleanups and invasive removals. But with social distancing and lockdown, the day has gone digital in an effort to encourage people to engage in opportunities to make a difference from the comfort of their homes.

Even when you’re stuck at home due to COVID-19, you can still be a part of Earth Day 2020. Take a look at how you can do your bit for the environment.

1) You can attend or host a virtual event addressing environmental topics such as plastic pollution, water quality, etc. Share the information with your family and friends as well.

2) Make plant-based appetizing recipes with your friends and family. Make a diet change to support the cause.

3) Art is a language of its own. Use it to communicate the message through social media. You can register your artwork on the official Earth Day website.

4) Research on endangered species and how you can protect them. Enlighten the people around you with the same knowledge and encourage them to help local species from home.

5) Take an initiative to replace plastic with more sustainable packaging at home. Also, raise awareness about the effects and preventive measures about plastic pollution.

6) Conserve as much energy as you can. Don’t leave the light on or the television, etc. At times like these, conserving energy becomes even more pronounced.

7) Don’t spend too much time in the shower. According to Environmental technology, an average person spends 8 minutes in the shower, which is equivalent to 60 litres of water each time. So, take shorter showers.

