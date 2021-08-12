World Elephant Day: 7 Interesting facts you need to know about these giants

World Elephant Day is celebrated across the world on August 12 every year. This day is dedicated to spreading awareness around the need to conserve elephants and to share interesting facts about these giant mammals. There is a need to save and conserve elephants now more than ever.

This day is important as it emphasises the fact that elephants are crucial for our ecosystem and it is our duty to support these animals and fulfil their ecological needs by conserving their terrain and not destroying their habitat for any selfish motives.

Here are some important facts that you should know about one of the largest land mammals:

Elephants have a strong memory power and they can retain more than 60 commands. The elephant’s temporal lobe is larger and denser than that of humans.

Elephants have the largest brain size as compared to any other land mammal. Their brain weighs about 11-13 pounds which is four times the size of a human brain.

Elephants are the national animal of Thailand. It is the only country that has elephants as its national animal.

Elephants have great hearing abilities. They can sense noise from a distant land with their massive ears. Not only that, but they also use their feet to register low-frequency rumbles or vibrations caused by other animals.

Elephants use dirt and mud as sunscreen. That’s right, elephants may look like they have frail and dull skin, but they actually have sensitive skin. Hence, they use mud to cover their skin and protect it from the sun.

Elephants have the longest incubation period of all land mammals. African elephants are pregnant for up to 22 months while Asian elephants are pregnant for 19-20 months.

Elephants can drink up to 50 gallons of water. Their water intake is high and they can retain water for days. Which means they can go four days without drinking water.

