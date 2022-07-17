World Emoji Day 2022: Astro Numerologist reveals which emojis are most used by zodiac signs like Aries, Leo

Behind your favourite emoji are hidden the core secrets of your personality. The list of your most commonly used emojis defines a lot about you and your behavioural traits. World Emoji Day is celebrated every 17th of July to acknowledge the difference emojis have bought to written or textual communications. Now, conversations are easier and more exciting than ever. In this article, we'll find out the emojis you tend to use the most based on your zodiac sign along with highlighting the unique qualities which make you amazing and rare, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

Aries

Represented by the zodiac symbol Ram, this fire sign takes life head-on. They are passionate about everything they love. It seems their biggest love affair is with life itself. However, their bossy nature picks fights quite easily. Though, this doesn't stop them from being the life of the party. Their situations lead them to use these emojis the most - "Face with tears of joy", "angry face", and "person with crown".

Taurus

Who doesn't love a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle? Well, a Taurus can't live without it. Everything from their taste in fashion to aesthetics has to be the best. On the contrary, they are extremely patient and chill. Just don't poke them if you fear your life. They use "smiling face with a halo", ", cocktail glass" or "wine glass" and "bomb" the most.

Gemini

It's almost as if the phrase "Jack of all trades, master of none" (in this case, master of "some") was made for Gemini. Someway these intellectuals happen to know about everything. Also, they gel easily with others as more people equals more information. Emojis like "handshake", "woman/man dancing" and "thinking face" are their usuals.

Cancer

Your lucky stars are shining if you're in contact with a Cancerian. They are the most loyal friends and loving romantic partners. Represented by the crab, they prioritize living in their comfort zone. Once betrayed, it takes them long to come out of their shells again. You will see a Cancerian using "smiling face with hearts", "red heart" and "face holding back tears" a lot.

Leo

For a Leo, waiting earnestly for their chance to speak or interrupting others mid-sentence is quite common as their world revolves around themselves. Given their charming, funny, welcoming and great company, it's quite easy for others to just enjoy and be a side character in their presence. They mostly use "rolling on the floor laughing", "beer mug" and "smiling face with sunglasses".

Virgo

Everyone knows this water sign as the perfectionist. But only Virgo knows the hours of practice that go into looking perfect yet effortless. Their favourite spot at home is near the mirror. After all, they need to appreciate and adore the beauty they are. They love using "face blowing a kiss", "lipstick" or "sparkles" and flower emojis.

Libra

Catching a Libra in a fight is a rare sight. Being a pro-diplomats, they are kind and understanding to everyone. They also love to be in love. Hence, they quickly move from one partner to the next once the sparks fizzle out. An ideal Libra is people's favourite. Their empathetic yet stylish radiate in emojis like "victory hand", "smiling face with open hands" and "nail polish".

Scorpio

People born under this zodiac sign have only heard of the word "self-doubt", never experienced it. They appear to be the most confident out of all the other zodiacs. Adventure, danger and sexual intimacy attracts them. Just like the deadly Scorpion, the sting of the person born under this mysterious sign can be deadly. Their favourite emojis are "kiss mark", "smiley face with horns" and "skull".

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are the explorers of the zodiac. Being an ardent lover of adventure, they keep seeking experiences around the world. The free-spirited people know no filters. Go to them if you want an honest opinion. But resist if you're weak-hearted. They keep on sending "leaf fluttering in wind", "high voltage" and "rainbow" over and again.

Capricorn

Imagine having the ability to keep going when others have knocked off 5 miles back. Capricorns are those workaholics for whom giving up doesn't exist. Not only do they dream of a luxurious and secure lifestyle, they work hard for it. Undoubtedly, the common used emojis by this ambitious bunch are "dollar banknote", "push pin" and "chart increasing".

Aquarius

Leave them with a new tech or music in their hands and they will have a blast! Regarded as the innovators of the zodiac, they walk on the fine line between mind-blowing and eccentric. These easy going people aren't afraid to show their unique personalities to the otherwise stale world. Emojis like "heart hands", "smiling face with heart eyes" and "light bulb" are their favourites.

Pisces

Their genuineness feels otherworldly. Their romantic dreams feel like old-school. Pisces are sensitive. They get distracted easily but never forget to lend a helping hand to those in need. Their imagination, love for art and empathy reflects in their use of emojis such as "sparkling heart", "unicorn" and "shooting star".

