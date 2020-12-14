World Energy Conservation Day: Bhumi Pednekar speaks up on how renewable energy can help save the planet

On this World Energy Conservation Day, the prominent actress of Bollywood Bhumi Pednekar took a step to speak on the relevance of renewable energy sources and how it will create an impact on climate change. Find out more.

December 14th is marked by World Energy Conservation Day that is celebrated to raise awareness about the environment, climate change, global warming and the importance of renewable sources of energy as an effort to conserve energy.

Bhumi is a climate change advocate who has taken this opportunity to speak on the alarming issue regarding climate that has been deteriorating for decades now. The versatile actress is an environmentally conscious citizen also who has taken up the conversation revolving around climate as concerning to raise awareness amongst people worldwide.

Bhumi launched a lauded online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. On World Energy Conservation Day today, Bhumi Pednekar speaks about why the world will have to focus on using renewable sources of energy to preserve our planet.

The actress says, “We have to understand that climate change is real and we are in the middle of a crisis. I want to say this loudly to everyone that we are in the middle of a crisis. We have to act now and act immediately to save our planet and we have to move towards using renewable sources of energy which is clean for the environment. We are not realising the potential threat that lies ahead of us if we don’t address climate change in a big way.”

Energy conservation can be achieved by using various sources of renewable energy like solar power, wind, geothermal, Hydro energy, Tidal and Biomass energy.

Bhumi adds, “Over the last few years, I have realized that climate change is real and it is happening at a crazy speed. And we need to do something about it today, right now and that is why I started climate warrior. The idea is to create a platform where we can discuss, create awareness, use my social media handle to kind of have a positive upliftment in the society through my handles that is exactly what I am doing in Climate Warrior. The idea is to have more climate warriors like me because we really need to start speaking up about this.”

In the middle of a big crisis regarding climate change, it is important to take small steps in order to achieve the larger picture that is saving our planet.

