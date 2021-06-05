World Environment Day 2021: Follow the 3Rs and protect the environment

This World Environment Day, do your bit to protect and preserve the environment by following the 3R Rule of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

We all are well-versed with the 3Rs Rule. The 3Rs of ecology are Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us follow this rule to the t and do our bit to protect, nurture and save the environment. We can do our bit by reducing waste generation, reusing and repurpose items and recycle products.

This year’s theme for World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.' as this year marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. This year, the focus is on resetting relations with nature. Keeping this theme in mind, we can apply the 3R Rule to participate in preserving and protecting the environment. Here’s how you can apply this rule in your homes.

Reduce

Reduce the use of over-packaged goods and disposable items like paper cups, napkins, etc. Try to buy durable goods that will last longer and will not need to be replaced frequently.

Reuse

There are many products like grocery bags, containers, paper, etc. that can be reused often. Take your own bags to stores instead of taking a fresh one every time you shop and try to reuse and repurpose items in different ways.

Recycle

Recycle plastic bags, bottles, foil, etc. to minimise waste generation. You can also recycle appliances by getting them fixed or donating them to charities. Similarly, you can collect rainwater and use it for various purposes and also try and buy second-hand furniture or donate your old furniture instead of throwing it away.

