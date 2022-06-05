World Environment Day 2022: Here’s how zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, Taurus can contribute to the environment

Humanity is exploiting the world's resources at a rate that is impossible to naturally recover. For this, World Environment Day is observed every year on the 5th of June to raise awareness of the environmental crisis, encourage action against climate issues and protect mother Earth. With the 2022 campaign slogan of "Only One Earth", we are reminded of our duty to conserve the environment and reduce the degradation of ecosystems. So we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offering us some insight on how you can contribute to Environment Day as per your Zodiac sign.

Each one of us is responsible for conserving nature. However, every individual is unique in their powers and inclinations. Depending upon your Zodiac sign, you can find the best way to make your little yet substantial contribution to the protection of Mother Earth.

Aries

As an Aries, you are a born leader. Your captivating enthusiasm and intense passion make you capable of attracting and influencing people.

This makes you the ablest candidate to lead a recycling campaign. On this World Environment Day, encourage volunteers to join you in collecting and recycling waste materials from the neighbourhood and workspace.

Taurus

Being an earth sign, you share a special connection with nature. Its calm and serene presence fills you with new life.

Spend this day by planning a trip to the nearest nature park or taking a hike with friends, colleagues, and loved ones. This will not only make the group appreciate nature's beauty but also remind them of saving it against deforestation.

Gemini

You are the social butterfly of the zodiac, and your curious mind is popping up with ideas every moment. It's time to weaponize your strengths and help the environment heal.

Come up with innovative nature-friendly ideas and share them in your social circles. Tiny changes like using reusable shopping bags, cycling instead of driving, and saving electricity can make the world a better place.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you are the least worried zodiac sign for the environment. Caring about Mother Earth doesn't come naturally to you. The best way to help nature is to join a nature club.

Volunteering for a nature club will make you more sensitive toward environmental problems, and the fun activities will teach you easy nature conserving ways you can implement in daily life.

Cancer

You are born with the natural instinct to love and care. Your nurturing tendency is your biggest asset. This makes you the perfect fit for being a plant parent.

Start with planting saplings that require easy maintenance and watch them grow at your place. You can also celebrate this day by gifting indoor plants to your loved ones.

Aquarius

You want to make the world a better place with your revolutionary ideas and out-of-the-box thinking. Advocate for environmental conversation by hosting a seminar or organizing a workshop.

Collect evidence for eco-friendly living. Share how humans can reduce their carbon footprint by living a green lifestyle.

Leo

Represented by the fiery lion, you are a lover of grandeur in life. Embrace your admiration for all things royal by going bulk shopping.

Bulk shopping saves packaging and reduces your gas consumption by limiting trips to the mall. It's time to stock up on your favourite pasta for the next few months.

Virgo

Virgos are creative thinkers who actively bring practical and logical ideas to life. Starting a thrift store is the best way for them to preserve the environment.

Globally, 13 million of textile waste is collected every year due to the generation's inclination toward fast fashion. By setting up a local or online thrift store, you can set on a journey of lowering water consumption and reducing carbon pollution.

Libra

You emphasize establishing equilibrium and balance in all walks of your life. You have an eye for aesthetically pleasing materials and settings.

Use your balancing energy to cut down on wastage. Take a break from your daily hustle and sit down to make aesthetic paper bags out of newspapers, natural compost out of vegetables and fruits peel, and new planters out of damaged plastic bottles.

Scorpio

Those born under this zodiac find it hard to communicate their feelings. As a result, they come across as mysterious and complicated. Fortunately, they find their solace in the womb of nature.

Plan therapeutic camping with your friends in the woods. Don't forget to take your camera to capture the sunset and dispose of plastic materials found along the way.

Pisces

Symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions, Pisces can serve nature this environment day by cleaning up lakes, streams, and beaches.

Recycle collected plastic waste near the water bodies and plant trees if possible to retain soil moisture and limit soil erosion.

Sagittarius

No matter how hard it gets, a Sagittarius is determined to walk on the right path. This World Environment Day, help the environment by adopting a vegan diet.

The animal agriculture industry is appearing as a major threat to the environment. Adopting a vegan diet can lower deforestation, pause greenhouse gas emissions and put an end to soil degradation.

