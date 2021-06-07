World Food Safety Day 2021: Know the History, Theme and Significance of this day

Celebrated on June 7 every year World Food Safety Day is observed to raise awareness about food security. Find out the history, theme and significance of this day.

World Food Safety Day is observed on June 7, every year. It is celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about the importance of food security and the hazards caused by foodborne ailments. It also focuses on spreading awareness about prevention and management techniques of such ailments.

It’s a joint collaborative effort of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN to eliminate potential health hazards caused by food-borne diseases. Read on to know the history and significance of this day and the theme for this year.

History

World Food Safety Day was introduced in 2018 by the United Nations General Assembly. This day was observed to eliminate food-borne diseases all over the world. It came into effect after it was observed that such diseases were affecting people living in low-income countries and also young children.

Theme

The theme for World Food Safety Day this year is ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’. It aims to encourage the consumption of safe food that would benefit the environment as well as humans.

According to the website of WHO, “Recognizing the systemic connections between the health of people, animals, plants, the environment, and the economy will help us meet the needs of the future”.

Significance

This day is observed to concentrate on food security and focus on areas relating to human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, and tourism, and sustainable development. Safe food will not only promote good health but also sustain life.

This day also raises awareness about the importance of assuring and educating people about food production and ensuring food safety at every stage, be it food processing, storage and production.

