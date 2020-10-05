World Habitat Day 2020: 5 Ways you can help the homeless to commemorate this day

In such dire times, there are many who are in worse situations struggling to make their ends meet by not having adequate living conditions. So, this World Habitat Day, let’s look at some of the ways in which you can contribute and help the homeless because even a minor act can make a huge difference.

All humans have the right to seek shelter and have access to the basic necessities of life like food, water and an adequate shelter. However, there are some who are less fortunate than us and don’t have access to basic commodities of life that enable us to live a secure and healthy life.

Especially during COVID-19 times, there are a lot of poor people in the country who have lost their daily source of earning and livelihood. A number of daily wagers in the country have escaped and fled back to their villages with no adequate living conditions and place to sleep at night.

Since this day is about being grateful and to thank the stars for having an adequate home and living conditions that some of us don’t have, here are a few ways you can give back to the society and help the needy ones.

1. Donate

This goes without saying, donating is the first and foremost thing to do when you want to help the underprivileged in any country. Since they can’t afford to buy basic commodities, it’s always best to keep an eye out for things you don’t need and might help others. It could be food, clothes, blankets to keep warm during winters, soup, toys to keep them entertained or books to educate them.

2. Volunteer

Homing shelters and other shelters for the homeless are constantly looking for volunteers to give them a helping hand and thrive on work to make a difference. To improve the living conditions of the homeless, you can volunteer and show your willingness to bring a change. You can serve meals, clean utensils, counsel the homeless, be part of the distribution team or even prepare a meal.

3. Raise awareness

Use social media as a tool to raise awareness, collaborate with fund raising organisations, give them a shoutout on your social media page and help increase awareness about the less fortunate people and how you can help make their lives better.

4. Educate the homeless

One way you can use your education is by educating others. Having a good tutor makes all the difference and sometimes the homeless don’t have access to the right education. You can sign up to volunteer at a shelter where they have different programs and workshops, teach kids and help create a difference.

5. Spend a day at the shelter with kids

If nothing, this will cheer them up and bring a smile on their face. Spend quality time with the less fortunate kids and help shed some light in their lives by preparing a set of recreational activities you can do with them like small dance performances, play board games, watch movies, bake a cake, etc. This will help them unwind and have a little fun.

