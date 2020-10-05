World Habitat Day 2020: What future holds in store for us if earth becomes uninhabitable

Climate change remains to be the biggest threat to mankind and till date, there hasn’t been a collective solution to the biggest problem that our world is facing in current times. This World Habitat Day, let’s look at what the dystopian future holds in store for us.

After witnessing multiple examples that show us climate change is for real and it is the biggest threat to mankind in current times, scientists have taken into consideration life after earth bringing us closer to the possibility of colonising Mars as an alternative to saving humanity in order to continue thriving as a human species.

What lies for us in the distant future as the world crumbles to fight climate change is a question that a lot of us have on our minds. The fear of ruining our planet and knowing that we went too far with it and now it’s too late to repair the damages that our actions have reaped, only a miracle can save us now.

While the politicians have crossed the threshold of doing the bare minimum and bring some orders in place to regulate certain laws and put them in place to combat climate change, we can only hope it doesn’t get worse than it already is. Hence, scientists have begun exploring new ideas and using the advanced technology we have today to think of new possibilities of experiencing life on perhaps, another planet.

For the past few years, scientists have been on a human mission to Mars to see for any possibility for it to possess life. The distant, faraway cold and the uninhabitable planet is enveloped by a thick miasma of carbon dioxide. Several movies like Interstellar suggest the notion of displacing human species on planet earth and finding a prospect of building colonies on another planet.

However, there are multiple factors involved before we learn how to live in another world. In order to colonise Mars, we may need to tweak our DNA a bit. NASA suggests that they would start flying spaceships with crewed missions to Mars by 2030. This is when genetic engineering comes in wherein scientists will have inserted genes into the human cell from tardigrades - tiny and tough animals that can survive the vacuum of space.

Genetic engineering at least lets us explore the possibility of sending astronauts and colonists to parts of the solar system where extreme shielding is required and it won’t be restricted to only astronauts or colonists. It can be used to establish creat a space on Mars as well with the recent advances in synthetic biology.

However, this idea may seem unreal and it may require decades of planning and by looking at the complexity of it, it looks as a tremendous challenge to overcome. Hence, this should not be our last ray of hope and we as a society should come together and bring in new changes to our lifestyle in order to leave our planet healthy and thriving for generations to come by.

