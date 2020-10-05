World Habitat Day: THESE are simple ways to make your neighbourhood a better and safer place
World Habitat Day is observed on every first Monday of October to raise awareness amongst people globally about the state of towns and cities. This day reminds us that we all have that right and responsibility to make our habitat a better and safer place.
World Habitat Day 2020 will be celebrated on October 5. And to take initiatives to keep our towns and cities safe, we should first start with baby steps. And this comes with taking care of our neighbourhood. It’s our responsibility to take care of our neighbourhood to make it a better place for all of us.
World Habitat Day 2020: What you can do to make your neighbourhood safer and better?
Make friends
Meet other people in your neighbourhood and make friends. In this way, you can have someone in your emergency and help them when they need you as well. See, if there is a baby in your area to look for or any older people, whom you can help with household stuff.
Build a group
Build a group or community together with all your neighbours where they can discuss serious issues and make decisions together. You can also tell them to join a neighbourhood safety app to keep things on track.
Check your yard
Check your yard regularly and keep it safe. It might be a great hidden place for someone. So, make sure you keep it checked.
Make it seem like you are home when you’re actually away
Close windows at night
Open windows can be an invitation to an uninvited guest at night. So, make sure you close all windows and blinds at night and tell your neighbours also to do the same.
Install security system
Install a security system and CCTV cameras in your neighbourhood to stay safe from any kinds of accidents. Give each other’s phone numbers to contact when needed.
Also Read: World Animal Welfare Day: Initiatives to take for saving wildlife to protect the ecological system