World Happiness Report 2022: India ranks 136 amid happiest nations, due to corruption, GDP and other factors

While we’re all leading busy lives, we often forget to stop and smell to roses or even contemplate whether or not we are truly happy. Well, peace and happiness remain important concerns around the world and that’s precisely why we have the World Happiness Report that has been presented by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the past decade. It usually ranks 150 nations, however, merely 146 were ranked this year. And 2022 saw the 10th edition of this report crown Finland as the happiest nation in the world. Interestingly, Finland has been leading the list for the fifth time, however, India has ranked much lower on this list at 136.

When you consider how other South Asian nations have fared, you see Nepal at spot 84, Bangladesh at 94 and Pakistan ranking at 121. Sri Lanka has bagged number 127 and all these nations have ranked above India, while the only South Asian country to rank lower than India is Taliban-ruled Afghanistan that bagged the last spot among 146 countries. But let’s take a closer look at where India stands and the factors that determined her spot on the list.

Uncover the factors that determine rankings

If you’re curious about the factors that are considered before the countries are ranked, then read on. The authorities consider personal sense of well-being, planes of GDP and average life expectancy when it comes to the citizens of of each nation. Furthermore, other aspects of personal liberties are considered such as the freedom to make life choices, bigheartedness and observations on how corrupt a nation is. The aim is to ascertain the World Happiness Index that considers 2 important areas– happiness or life evaluation calculated via opinion surveys and by recognizing the main facets that regulate the well-being and life evaluation of people in these nations.

The list maintains a score from 0-10, on the basis of an average determined after mapping the data over 3 years.

India’s ranking has improved from previous years

You may be surprised to know that our nation ranking at 136 is an improvement when compared to India’s previous rankings. In fact, India jumped up 3 spots, as it had been ranked 139 in the last World Happiness Report.

So, here’s hoping that India moves onward and upward on this list to soon be ranked among the happiest nations in the world!

