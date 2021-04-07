World Health Day 2021: Know the History, Theme and Significance of this day

Every year, April 7 is observed as World Health Day. With the ongoing pandemic, this year the need of maintaining health and building immunity is now more than ever.

World Health Day is observed on April 7 every year. It is a day to create awareness about health and wellbeing and draw attention to specific health issues. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of health, health infrastructure and building immunity. It is the time when all of us have realised the power of staying healthy and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Highlighting health issues and creating awareness about staying healthy is more important than ever now. Read on to know the theme, history and significance of World Health Day.

Theme

The theme for this year is ‘Building a fairer, healthier world’. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the pandemic has highlighted how some people can have better access to health services and live healthier lives than others. This year’s theme calls for action to eliminate health inequities, as part of a year-long global campaign to bring people together to build a fairer, healthier world.

With this theme, WHO urges leaders to monitor health inequities, and to ensure that all people are able to access quality health services depending on their needs and values within their communities.

History

The idea of celebrating World Health Day was proposed in 1948 by the First World Health Assembly. Since 1950, the day has been observed on 7 April. Every year, a different campaign is proposed and stakeholders work towards achieving it.

Significance

It is a day to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern. The celebration is marked by activities that extend beyond the day itself and serve as an opportunity to draw worldwide attention to these important aspects of global health.

