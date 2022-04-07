World Health Day 2022: Astro numerologist reveals health tips based on your birth number

For ages, it said, "Prevention is better than cure", and the relevance of this line holds true even more in modern times due to the ever-increasing financial burden of treatment. Hence, the relevance of sciences that can help and facilitate the early identification of diseases and give additional leverages for individuals to work upon preventive care proactively is of prime importance and significance in current times, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

'Astro Numerology' essentially means the amalgamation of Astrology and Numerology to facilitate well-being in human life. Every event of human life (including good and bad) can be determined based on the date of birth and the name of the person. So, take a look at health tips based on your birth number.

People born on dates 1, 10, 19, or 28 of any month

People born on dates 1, 10, 19, or 28 of any month are controlled by the sun. They tend to suffer from the heart in some way or the other. Palpitation, over-exertion or irregular circulation, and high blood pressure in old ages are some diseases that these people might face. They also tend to face problems with their eyes, so it is suggested that they should get them checked from time to time. They are also advised to use almond oil for massages to promote circulation. They should avoid contact with the sun and heat.

People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of any month

People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th of any month are ruled by the planet moon. They often suffer from sleeplessness or insomnia. Being weak in body composition, these people face digestion-related issues. They are advised to drink water from a silver glass as it can help them ease indigestion, constipation, intestinal, and has troubles to which they are prone. Addiction to tea or coffee is terrible for this number; instead, buttermilk is a good option. In addition, they should consume cucumbers, turnips, and oregano.

People born on dates 3, 12, 21, or 30 of any month

People born on dates 3, 12, 21, or 30 of any month are governed by the planet Jupiter. As a result, they suffer from overstraining of the nerve system. As a result, they tend to face skin troubles, sciatica, and nerve-related problems. They also have a sensitive throat. They are recommended to take fenugreek seeds that have been soaked overnight and massage their heads with sesame oil to relieve nervous tension.

People born on dates 4, 13, 22, or 31 of any month

People born on dates 4, 13, 22, or 31 of any month are governed by Rahu. These people are likely to suffer from mysterious ailments which are hard to diagnose quickly. They tend to suffer from anaemia and pains in the back and head area. Melancholia and depression might also trouble them in later stages of life. Therefore, they are advised to include spinach and beetroot in their daily diet. Carrot juice, apple juice, and beetroot juice are beneficial for them. Regular intake of green leafy vegetables and sprouts will help them remain strong and healthy.

People born on the 5, 14, and 23 of any month

Mercury governs people born on the 5, 14, and 23 of any month. They are prone to nervousness due to excessive mental strain, cold, cough, flu, or insomnia. However, they can overcome most of their mental conditions by meditating and taking adequate rest. They should include walnuts and citrus foods in their diet.

People born on the 6, 15 and 24 of any month

Venus rules those born on the 6, 15 and 24 of any month. They tend to have infections of the nose, throat, and lungs. Women may suffer from problems related to breasts and have a weak heart. However, Pranayama or breathing exercises can work like magic for them. They are advised to include beans and almonds in their diet.

People born on dates 7, 16, and 25 of any month

People born on dates 7, 16, and 25 of any month are ruled by Ketu. They suffer from skin diseases and perspiration. They are very sensitive and get irritated easily by the slightest of disturbances. Therefore, they are advised to intake more vitamin D and E, drink fresh fruit juices, and include grapes and mushrooms in their diet. They should also avoid exhausting themselves by overworking.

People born on dates 8, 17, and 26 of any month

People born on dates 8, 17, and 26 of any month are ruled by the planet Saturn. They are prone to have trouble with the liver, bile, and intestines. They may also face problems linked to teeth. These people are advised to use mustard oil regularly for massages and should increase their intake of iron and calcium. Consuming buttermilk and carrots daily is highly recommended for these people.

People born on dates 9, 18, and 27 of any month

People born on dates 9, 18, and 27 of any month are ruled by Mars. They are vulnerable to all kinds of fevers and kidney problems. They are also prone to addiction and should avoid intoxicants, alcohol, and drugs. They should also avoid oily and greasy foods, pickles, and hot spices. It is advised to include lots of online garlic in their diet and Tulsi as their primary healing herb.

Our health is truly the most significant wealth we have, and we should do everything to maintain it and not take it for granted at all. If we have our health, we have everything.

