World Heart Day 2021: Look out for these warning signs of a heart attack

Anybody can fall ill at any given time of the day. Illness is something that comes suddenly without a warning. Our health is the most important thing and we need to take good care of our body, to prevent as many illnesses as possible. One such health issue that can suddenly occur is a heart attack. A heart attack can even lead to an instant death.

World Heart Day is celebrated on September 29 every year to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases, their prevention and their global impact. The theme for this year is “Use Heart to Connect”. It focuses on innovative ways to connect people to heart health.

On this day, know some warning signs of a heart attack that you should look out for.

One of the most common signs of a heart attack is chest discomfort. A certain discomfort may be felt in the centre of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes. One may feel a certain kind of pressure, pain or fullness in their chest.

Sometimes this discomfort can also be felt in other parts of the upper body like the arms, the neck, the stomach or the back.

Another common sign of a heart attack is shortness of breath which may or may not be accompanied with chest discomfort.

Other common signs of a heart attack include nausea, lightheadedness or suddenly breaking out in a cold sweat.

