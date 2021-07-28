World Hepatitis Day 2021: Tips for prevention and everything you need to know about 5 types of Hepatitis

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year with an aim to enhance awareness against viral hepatitis. The day is being commemorated in 2021 under the theme 'Hepatitis can’t wait' which highlights the need to accelerate hepatitis elimination efforts, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viral hepatitis is an infection that causes inflammation of the liver, leading to a wide range of health issues including liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and acute liver damage. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus A, B, C, D and E. While Hepatitis A is a milder version of the disease, Hepatitis D is the most severe one.

Each classification like hepatitis A, B, C, D and E are caused by different factors stated below:

Hepatitis A is caused by consuming contaminated food or water.

Hepatitis B occurs due to contact with infectious body fluids (blood, semen, vaginal discharge) and is a sexually transmitted disease.

Hepatitis C is commonly spread via direct contact with infectious body fluids (blood, semen, vaginal discharge), injection drug use and sexual intercourse with an infected partner. Hepatitis B and C can also be transmitted through sharing needles or razors and other blood exposure, such as from mother to baby during birth.

Hepatitis D can occur only if the person is already infected with hepatitis B.

Hepatitis E virus (HEV) is caused by drinking contaminated water.

Globally, hepatitis B and C are the most common causes of death, with 325 million lives infected with hepatitis and 1.3 million lives lost each year. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, viral hepatitis continues to claim thousands of lives every day.

According to global health experts, there are several medications and treatments for this infection, but enough rest and sufficient fluid and nutrient intake often remain the thumb rule in most cases. Vaccination is the best method to prevent infection to occur. However, there is no vaccination for hepatitis C presently.

General tips to follow to prevent hepatitis as shared by dietician Garima Goyal:

Vaccinate children and yourself against hepatitis. Check vaccination chart and consult a doctor for vaccination.

Eat food cooked with clean water and in a hygienic environment. Try to carry your own water bottles during travel.

Do not use needles, razors and toothbrushes used by others.

Wash hands after using the toilet, coming home from outdoor, before and after eating, after coughing, sneezing or blowing nose, etc.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly.

Clean home and high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, tables, handles, light switches and countertops regularly.

