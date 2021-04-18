World Heritage Day 2021: History, theme and significance to celebrate this day

Also known as the International Day of Monuments and Sites, World Heritage Day is significant for celebrating the majestic monuments to maintain and preserve the heritage culture and rich history of various communities around the world.

World Heritage Day is celebrated on April 18 every year. This day is celebrated to spread awareness around the important monuments of the world that are a conglomeration of dying cultures around the world. These monuments represent a unique and eccentric culture that is still preserved to make people aware of the rich history, culture and heritage.

UNESCO has declared this day as World Heritage Day to make people aware of the preserving cultures across the globe and the historic sites.

History

The International Council and Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) had suggested a day to spread awareness regarding the preservation of ancient culture in the year 1982. This idea was then taken forward by the UNESCO in 1983 during the General Conference. As of today, this day is observed by people across the globe to preserve the ancient history and conserve the historical sites that carry so much tradition, history and cultural value to them.

Significance

This day gives us a chance to observe the various ethnicities, cultures, rich history and our heritage culture that has made the past so important to preserve. This day not only is to conserve the monuments and historical sites but also to spread awareness around the cultural value of a country or a religious community belonging to a certain tribe.

Theme

This year the theme for this day is ‘Complex Pasts: Diverse Future’. This theme signifies people coming from different background and working towards one main goal which is to remain unified keeping aside their differences. It gives out a message of solidarity, mental support, integrity, peace and harmony.

Also Read: Best honeymoon destinations according to your zodiac sign

Share your comment ×