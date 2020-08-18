  1. Home
World Humanitarian Day 2020: What is the significance of THIS day?

World Humanitarian Day is celebrated on August 19 to honour humanitarian workers around the world. So, here’s why this day is significant and important to celebrate.
World Humanitarian Day is dedicated to all the people who lost their lives working for humanitarian causes. This International Day is observed on August 19 every year to pay homage to humanitarian people. It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in the memory of the bomb attack on 19 August 2003 in Iraq. 22 people were killed in this incident including the Chief Humanitarian of Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

Humanitarian workers play a major role in the world to help people. Their endless contributions make the world a better place. So, to honour all the humanitarian people in the world, read below to understand the significance of this day.

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Significance and importance of this day

Significance of World humanitarian Day 2020

Humanitarian workers endanger their lives to cater for needy people. When there is a crisis, they are amongst the first ones to respond. They also manage and develop an emergency response programme to help communities to rebuild their lives after a disaster.

In any crisis, these people sometimes have minimal protection and take great risks putting their own life in danger. Often, they face some additional political, legal and security problems while working for the helpless people.

These people work tirelessly without expecting anything in return. So, this day is highly important to recognise their work and contribution.

How to celebrate World Humanitarian Day?

1.Find a way to volunteer to help the humanitarian workers.

2.A charitable event can be organised to help the needy people to honour the workers.  

3.You can also, discuss the current situation with your friends and spread awareness to educate others.

This year, World Humanitarian Day 2020 is also special due to the Coronavirus pandemic because many are risking their lives to save the people in trouble.

