World Humanitarian Day: Mother Teresa to Mahatma Gandhi: Poignant quotes from them to celebrate humanitarians

World Humanitarian Day is celebrated on August 19 every year. The day is observed to pay tribute to the humanitarian aid workers who endanger their lives for the greater good of other people. These are also the ones to rally support to the people affected by crisis across the world. The day comes as the world continues to fight the global pandemic.

While it is difficult to think of others in such difficult times, it is what is required. Treating everyone with kindness is the need of the hour. And there are some Humanitarians who have inspired many in the past and continue to inspire others to see the good in the world around you and challenge people to do the same. These are the people who were selfless and had given so much to the world without expecting anything in return.

Today, we bring to you some inspirational, wise and remarkable quotes and sayings from 7 of the most famous Humanitarians.

1. “If you can’t feed a hundred people, feed just one.”

- Mother Teresa, founder of The Missionaries of Charity

2. “Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive.”

- Dalai Lama, spiritual leader

3. “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”

- Mahatma Gandhi, Indian nationalist and civil rights leader

4. “To say that on a daily basis you can make a difference, well, you can. One act of kindness a day can do it.”

- Betty Williams, Irish activist and founder of the Irish peace movement, Community of Peace People

5. “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?”

- Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights activist and clergyman

6. “Overcoming poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice. Like Slavery and Apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings. Sometimes it falls on a generation to be great. YOU can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom.”

- Nelson Mandela, anti-apartheid activist and former president of South Africa

7. “Since the world has existed, there has been injustice. But it is one world, the more so as it becomes smaller, more accessible. There is just no question that there is more obligation that those who have should give to those who have nothing.”

- Audrey Hepburn, actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador