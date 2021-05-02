World Laughter Day 2021: Best jokes, messages and wishes to share with your loved ones

Celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year, World Laughter Day is observed to highlight the importance and benefits of laughter. Send these wishes, messages and jokes to your friends and family to celebrate this day.

World Laughter Day is observed on May 2 every year. It is a day that is celebrated to make people aware of the importance of laughter and the significance of it. This day was established in 1998, by an Indian doctor named Madan Kataria, when he got inspired and started the Laughter Yoga movement to spread positivity.

This day more significant this year than ever, owing to the ongoing pandemic and the gloominess that surrounds us. So spread some joy and positivity in the world and share these hilarious jokes and messages with your near and dear ones to celebrate this day.

“If you can laugh at your own self then you don’t have to worry about anything else. Happy World Laughter Day.”

What did the big flower say to the little flower?- Hi, bud!

“The best thing about laugh is it doesn’t give you wrinkles but adds glow to your face…. Happy World Laughter Day.”

The best therapy for a happy and healthy life is to laugh…. So laugh every day and laugh on World Laughter Day.”

How did the bullet lose its job?- It got fired.

When does a joke become a “dad” joke?- When the punchline is apparent

Why should you never trust stairs?- They are always up to something.

“Wishing a very Happy World Laughter Day full of healthy laughs and hilarious jokes to make it a good day.”

The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter. Happy World Laughter Day..!

Laughter is the best medicine but never try this medicine when you are getting scolded by your elders.

Smile has the power to burn your fat. If you want to slim down, keep laughing.

Why does Humpty Dumpty love autumn? Because he always has a great fall.

A man walks into a library and orders a hamburger. The librarian says, "This is a library." The man apologizes and whispers, "I'd like a hamburger, please."

“World Laughter Day is a reminder that we must never miss a chance to laugh to add more years to our lives.”

Your smile makes my day! Keep smiling and make others happy! World Laughter Day.

Also Read: 6 Ways anxiety disorders develop and how to cope with them

Share your comment ×