World Laughter Day 2021: Know the History and Significance of this day

World Laughter Day is celebrated on May 2 every year. Find out the history and significance of this day and the ways in which it is celebrated all over the world.
3939 reads Mumbai Updated: May 2, 2021 12:51 pm
Observed on May 2 every year, World Laughter Day is a day to mark the benefits and significance of laughter. Laughter is truly the best medicine because when you laugh, you reduce stress and you feel positive and pepped up. It boosts your mood and improves your emotional health.

 

This day was first celebrated by Dr Madan Kataria in 1998, who started the Laughter Yoga movement. World Laughter Day is an annual event celebrated to raise awareness about laughter and its many healing benefits. Read on to know the history and significance of this day and the ways in which it is celebrated all over the world.  

History

 

World Laughter Day was created in 1998, and the first celebration was on July 28, 2008, in Mumbai, India. It was arranged by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. It is said that he was inspired to start this movement in part by the facial feedback hypothesis, which postulates that someone’s facial expressions can have an effect on their emotions.

 

Significance

 

This day highlights the importance and therapeutic effects of laughter. This day also promotes 'Laughter Clubs'. These clubs consist of groups of people who practise intentional laughter techniques to improve their well being and to promote wellness.

 

 

Celebration

 

More than 70 countries around the world celebrate World Laughter Day on the first Sunday of May. This day is usually celebrated by gatherings of people in public places with the sole purpose of laughing. The popularity of this day has grown over the years and thousands of Laughter Clubs in more than 105 countries exist today.

 

Also Read: World Laughter Day 2021: Best jokes, messages and wishes to share with your loved ones

Credits :Pexels, India Today, Wikipedia, News18

