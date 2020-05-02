World Laughter Day: Vir Das to Kanan Gill; 9 best comedians who made us ROFL with their great sense of humour

World Laughter Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of May. Let's take a look at some of the best comedians in the country who bring laughter to the people through their hilarious jokes!

“Laughter is the best medicine” - you must have heard this a million times and rightfully so. But they also say that making someone laugh is the toughest job for an actor. And it's true! Some people laugh literally at anything and for some, even the funniest jokes can’t crack them up. And the best comedians are those who find the hilarious in the most mundane situations, even the saddest ones. With their impeccable comic timing, comedians can turn the grimmest of times into laughter.

When you laugh, you forget the sorrows and hardships of life, even if it's just for a moment. Even in the sad moments, if you think something is funny, you will laugh. It will immediately lighten your mood and make you feel a l better. You can even build a friendship through laughter, which is why World Laughter Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of May. This year the day will be celebrated on May 3.

On this World Laughter Day, we are sharing with you a list of comedians who will make you laugh out loud.

Vir Das

He has been winning hearts for a long time – as a Bollywood actor, a singer and a stand-up artist. He has the ability to address a sensitive issue with his own comic style.

Abish Mathew

He is funny even when he doesn’t try to be. Among one of the most popular stand-up comedians in India today, she gained popularity with AIB. After this, he started hosting a talk-show called the Son of Abish.

Zakir Khan

The ‘Sakht Launda’ is the epitome of how to make fun of yourself. He mostly focuses on daily life in his jokes and you can easily relate to him.

Aditi Mittal

She is one of the first female stand-up comedians in India. She gained immense popularity after being the only female in the AIB roast panel. Aditi is also a successful writer!

Kenny Sebastian

He has nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube. After years of struggle in the industry, he became one of the funniest comedians in the country.

Kunal Kamra

He is known for calling out on things most people are scared of. He does comedy, but with logic which makes you think once you are done laughing at his jokes.

Atul Khatri

He is the perfect example of how it's never too late to pursue your dreams. He is a computer engineer who realised his calling a little late in life. But aren’t we glad?

Kanan Gill

A software engineer who left his job to pursue what’s he great at – comedy! He gained popularity from his YouTube show Pretentious Movie Reviews, which you should check out if you still haven’t.

Biswa Kalyan

He was identified through Pretentious Movie Reviews with fellow comedian Kanan Gill. He has a sarcastic yet funny way to portray his opinions.

