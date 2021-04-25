World Malaria Day 2021: Catchy Quotes and Slogans to spread awareness about this disease

On World Malaria Day, send these malaria-awareness quotes and slogans to your near and dear ones and create awareness about this deadly disease.

Observed on April 25 every year, World Malaria Day is celebrated to create awareness about the life-threatening disease and promote ways to eliminate it. Malaria is a disease that is transmitted by the bite of infected Anopheles mosquitoes.

Since it is a deadly disease, it is essential to aware people from it and to effectively prevent themselves from getting infected. Here are some catchy slogans and quotes to send your friends and family to raise awareness about this disease.



With the advancements of medical technology, all we want is to find a way to stop the deadly impact of Malaria on earth.

Every doctor on this planet is thriving towards the common goal to remove malaria entirely and keep people safe

Malaria is such a disease that can leave your entire body reeling for attention for a long period of time.

Stand up for a Malaria-free world

Fight with Malaria

Don’t give Malaria a Biting Chance

As long as we do not find a way out of the abyss of malaria, we must take care to keep the root cause of the disease as far as possible from us. Let people be safe on this world malaria day

Humans are immense in size but all of it is of no use due to the fact that they are being patronised by mosquitoes. Literally, one can lose their lives. Stop malaria!

Let the entire world unite as a team to fight against deadly malaria. It has taken a lot of people’s lives, we cannot afford it anymore.

Out of all the diseases of the world, malaria is the deadliest that silently creeps into the human body and leaves by wrenching out the soul.

"It was not feasible to lose time in making careful surveys or extensive preliminary studies of possible control methods; learn how to get rid of Anopheles gambiae by actually getting rid of Anopheles gambiae." -Fred Lowe Soper

"The malaria parasite has been killing children and sapping the strength of whole populations for tens of thousands of years. It is impossible to calculate the harm malaria has done to the world." -Bill Gates

"Eradicating mosquitoes is a means to an end. An uninfected mosquito is harmless to humans - just a nuisance. An infected mosquito is a danger." -T.K. Naliak

Unless every person is informed about the deadly after-effects of malaria, people won’t act. Show them the grave aspects and they will start reacting and bring the needed change.

Don't Give Them The Chance - Mosquitoes Mean Malaria!

Malaria is a disease that has taken up more lives than cancer has done. Do not neglect the effects, act now

Death by a mosquito is the last thing that any person wants. However, every year there are millions of people dying due to the same reason. Know more on the world malaria day

Life is precious, let us take the oath to safeguard it with our efforts to maintain cleanliness

On this World Malaria Day, we let the world know this disease is an enemy that needs to be fought will all the will and desire to kick it off

Let us all promote prevention and incidence of malaria worldwide.

Also Read: World Malaria Day 2021: Know the Date, Theme and History

Share your comment ×