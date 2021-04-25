World Malaria Day 2021: Know the Date, Theme and History

Celebrated on April 25 every year, World Malaria Day is a day to raise awareness about this deadly disease and research on ways to eradicate it. Have a look at the history of this day and the theme for this year.

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 every year. Malaria is a life-threatening disease that is transmitted via the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes, infected by the malaria-causing plasmodium parasite. The parasite spreads to the blood vessels through the bite of female anopheles mosquitoes that are known as malaria vectors.

This day is celebrated to increase awareness about this disease, promote anti-malaria campaigns and ways to control and prevent this disease. Read on to know more about this day including the history and the theme for this year.

Date

World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 every year. Global organizations like World Health Organisation and United Nations promote awareness about the disease on this day.

History

The idea of World Malaria Day was developed from Africa Malaria Day. During the 60th session of the World Health Assembly in May 2007, it was proposed that Africa Malaria Day be changed to World Malaria Day. The day was established to provide "education and understanding of malaria" and spread information on "year-long intensified implementation of national malaria-control strategies, including community-based activities for malaria prevention and treatment in endemic areas.

Theme

This year's theme for World Malaria Day is 'Reaching the zero malaria target'. World Health Organisation will celebrate the achievement of those countries that are on the verge to eliminate the disease. Such countries inspire all nations that are working to stamp out this deadly disease and improve the health and livelihoods of their populations.

