World Mental Health Day: Discover Chromotherapy and how different colors heal different health conditions

Our mental well-being and the colors present in the environment are closely adjoined. The importance of colors in our life is so nuanced that we almost fail to acknowledge it. Watching red spotlights and road signs elevates your running performance. A black outfit gives you the confidence to lead a crowd. Whether you notice it or not, you feel happy on a sunny day and dim lights lower your productivity. Chromotherapy (also known as color therapy) is an alternative remedy that guards your mental well-being like a savior. It is a great mood booster along with a number of influential mental health benefits to provide.

This is a detailed guide to help you know everything about chromotherapy and how making the best out of it can be a game changer for your mental well-being. Depending upon your condition, the shades of color used in Chromotherapy vary. Here are the various types of Color Therapy for distinct purposes -

1. Green Green is the color of nature. It is the most comforting and quiet color used to diffuse stress, anxiety, and frustration. It also works for relaxation and feeling refreshed before or after a long day at work. The shade is also efficacious in easing social anxiety by calming you down in public spaces. Due to this, the color green is used by professionals to make visitors feel welcome in luxury restaurants and hotels. 2. Red Do you feel lazy and unmotivated on a daily basis? In chromotherapy, the color red is considered a shade of passion used to re-energize a person and fill them with dedication toward their goals. However, it might also backfire if used in the cases of individuals suffering from anxiety, restlessness and living in dire need of calmness. 3. Yellow Yellow is synonymous with optimism and cheerfulness. It fills your spaces and mind with positivity and reignited hope. The vibrant color works wonders to boost your memory power. This color is for those who are feeling a little "off" lately. If you're feeling down and want to feel joyful, the hue will give you a boost of energy.