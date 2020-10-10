World Mental Health Day: How to remain calm and positive during the pandemic? Pooja Bedi gives tips

In times of crisis like a global pandemic, it’s a daunting task to stay positive consistently, especially when your socialising is limited to confined spaces and smaller circles. As a well-wisher and to guide you through an anxiety-free pandemic, we give you these easy steps to follow along with a few beneficial tips from Pooja Bedi.

As soon as the word Covid-19 rings your bell and creates that sudden rush of panic in your nervous system, you know you’ve been hit with the fear of catching the deadly virus. This anxiety and phobia of being hit by Covid-19 have thus resulted in immediate effects on our mental health. During times like this, it’s important to look for distractions that will help you navigate through the pandemic swiftly whilst keeping a positive outlook towards life in general.

The virus has caught the world by a storm, we could all use some tips to help us remain calm.

“There are some amazing ways to keep calm which include the use of essential oils such as lavender, patchouli and bergamot, also drinking chamomile tea, listening to music, listening to alfa binaural beats (many on the internet, you use headphones and it plays two different frequencies in each ear and your brain picks the central one), perhaps the luxury of soaking in a hot tub or simply putting your feet into hot salted water all work brilliantly,” says Pooja Bedi, founder of Happy Soul.

Let’s have a closer look at some of the ways you can help to stay calm during Covid-19, but before that make sure you wash your hands.

1. Take a break

Even though you’ve been confined to cosy and quaint corners of your house, it’s important to take a break from all the stressful news, the work from home restrains, and zoom meetings. Especially during a pandemic, it’s important to take out time for yourself and spend a few hours into something that makes you really happy or brings a smile on your face. It could be something as simple as dancing in front of the mirror or taking a luxury bath whilst singing in the shower, channel your inner Miley Cyrus, and shine bright like a diamond, literally!

2. Try meditation

This is one of the most important steps that you can include in your daily routine right before sleeping. 15 minutes of meditation right before your sleeping schedule would do no harm at all! Meditation is proven to eliminate out all the negative thoughts and make space for positivity while keeping you calm and composed ensuring mindfulness.

3. Inculcate reading

There’s no better time than a pandemic to finally finish reading all the books that have been collecting dust and dirt on your bookshelves. You could also read some self-help guiding books that or ask for suggestions from friends on some of the best reads to kill time during a pandemic.

4. Water the plants (or you could even speak to them)

That’s true, watering plants and speaking to them brings a sense of calm and helps to prevent anxiety. Buy more houseplants than furniture, it helps in lowering the levels of anxiety and stress and you could use all the help you can during this time. Plants like Aloe-vera, Lavender, Lemongrass and Chamomile have certain health benefits and helps in boosting immunity as well.

5. Remember you’re not alone

Since human beings are social animals, we’re always craving for companionship; the pandemic’s one of the worst nightmares is to end up alone in your room and having no to speak to. Being socially isolated for days can take a mental toll, in times like this it’s important to remember that you’re not alone in this war. The pandemic is a global conflict that all of us are battling it out in our own ways. One of the best ways to not feel alone is to catch up with your buddies over a quick zoom call or sending them gifts online. This could help cheer them up and in turn, make you happy for a selfless gesture.

6. Garner new skills

Building on your skillset or acquiring new skills during a pandemic is the best way to make productive use of time lost. You could look at some online courses and enroll yourself into one or you could simply learn how to play an instrument. There are a million ways to hone your skills and to sharpen that brilliant mind by indulging in various activities and utilising your truest potential.

7. Spend time with family

If you’re quarantined with your family, it’s the best time to catch up on all the times you might have ignored your parents and neglected them to go hang out with your friends or simply because you’re stuck up on work. Take out time to bond with your parents or grandparents, even siblings, and mend relations since family is all you’ve got in times of crisis.

8. Practice gratitude

“There’s a lovely quote, “I cried because I had no shoes till I saw a man who had no feet”. Gratitude is one of the key ingredients to a positive now. When you engage in looking at the world with a positive set of eyes, it can only lead to a positive tomorrow. It’s said gratitude is when you count your blessings and jealousy is when you count the blessings given to others. Make a gratitude journal wherein you write down 5 things every day that you are grateful for; be it a great meal, a hug, a conversation…. And review the previous days only at the end of every month,” says Pooja Bedi.

One of the best ways to nurture gratitude is to focus on the smaller things in life and be happy with what you have, what the world needs right now is a helping hand, a kind face and loads of virtual hugs. It’s best to remain happy with a clear conscious, remember all the things you are thankful for like home, shelter and food. Focus more on the basic necessities of life and look for small momentary pleasures to keep you happy and content.

9. Indulge in house chores

As we know an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, this is especially for the ones who are unemployed and lost their jobs due to the pandemic. It’s best to keep your mind busy and what better than indulging in house chores. Start from cleaning your room to the entire house and you can also acquire cooking skills. From baking to cleaning, you can do it all!

10. Exercise

Last but not the least, exercising is one of the most important activities to add to your list. Working out not only helps in releasing endorphins that trigger positive feelings in the body, but it also helps in maintaining your body physically and keeping fit whilst boosting your immune system.

