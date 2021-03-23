World Meteorological Day: Theme, significance and initiatives to save the ocean

World Meteorological Day is observed on March 23 every year to commemorate the foundation of the World Meteorological Organisation. It deals with the link in the ocean, climate and weather. So, here are the theme, significances and different initiatives to save our oceans.

World Meteorological Day is observed annually on March 23 to focus on our role to protect the earth and its atmosphere. This day also commemorates the foundation of WMO (World Meteorological Organisation). This organisation was originated from the International Meteorological Organisation.

World Meteorological Theme 2021

This year, the theme of this day is "The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather". This theme was decided to connect the ocean, climate and weather with the earth system. It has also been chosen as this is the starting year of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. It focuses on gathering support for ocean science and making people aware of its role played in sustainable development.

How can we save the ocean?

As it is the theme of this year’s World Meteorological Day, so it is important to focus on the oceans and their importance to protect the earth. For this, first, we should take small initiatives to save the oceans. Some of them are as follows:

1.Use less water as much as possible so that it will not get wasted and flow into the ocean.

2.Dispose of your cleaning products, herbicides, pesticides, etc. properly to reduce pollutants.

3.Don't throw away your waste in any water bodies.

4.Avoid plastic carry bags and use reusable ones to reduce water pollution.

5.Choose sustainable seafood.

6.Protect the habitat to maintain a healthy ecology.

7.Whenever you get a chance, volunteer for beach clean-ups in your community.

WMO works for the link in the ocean, climate and weather. This helps us to understand its impacts on the earth like climate change and its members to strengthen the ability to protect the earth, its property and reduce the risk of any disaster. So, World Meteorological Day helps us to understand the importance of climate, weather and ocean for the protection of the earth. Also Read: Shaheed Diwas 2021: History, significance and wishes for THIS day

