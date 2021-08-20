World Mosquito Day 2021: 4 Diseases that are spread by mosquitoes

World Mosquito Day is observed on August 20 every year. This day is observed to create awareness about the various mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquitoes have the power to cause death through vector-borne diseases such as malaria. They are counted as one of the world’s deadliest animals due to their life-threatening diseases and illnesses.

British doctor Sir Ronald Ross discovered that Anopheles mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting malaria parasites to humans, in the year 1897. Since this discovery, August 20 was established as World Mosquito Day. The theme for this year is “Reaching the zero-malaria target”. On this day, have a look at some deadly diseases that are caused by mosquitoes.

Malaria

The symptoms of malaria include headache, chills, vomiting and fever. This disease is caused by the female Anopheles mosquito and mostly occurs in regions of South America, South Asia, etc.

Dengue

Some common symptoms of dengue include rash, headache, bleeding gums and fever. It can also at times lead to hemorrhagic fever. It is mostly found in areas such as the Pacific Islands, Puerto Rico, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Chikungunya

This disease includes symptoms such as joint pain, fatigue, nausea, rash and headache. It is mostly found in places such as Asia and India along with some parts of Europe and the United States.

Zika

Zika is linked to a birth defect known as microcephaly which can lead to brain damage. The symptoms of this virus include red eyes, joint pain, fever and rash. It is mostly found in places such as Brazil and South and Central America, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia.