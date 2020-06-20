World Music Day 2020: Remembering the contributions of legendary Indian Classical Musicians

Indian Classical Music has a vast range of traditional music of India which has its two branches. Some of the most prominent and legendary musicians and vocalists have contributed a lot to popularise this tradition and have taken it on the international stage. So, on this World Music Day 2020, let’s remember some of them and their brilliant works.

Indian Classical Music is one of the most prominent forms of Indian traditional music. It has two major traditions- Hindustani music of North India and Carnatic music of South India. Hindustani music is about improvising and exploring all the aspects of Ragas and Carnatic music is based on compositions. We can find the roots of Indian Classical Music in Vedic literature and Natyashastra.

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21. This was started to celebrate music in the year 1982 in France with the music festival, ‘Fete de la Musique’. The then French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang took the initiative for this day. For the celebration of this day, numerous musical concerts and festivals are organised in different cities. So, on this World Music Day 2020, let’s recognise the legendary musicians who contributed to enrich the Indian culture with their music. Some of the names are presented below.

World Music Day 2020: Prominent Indian Classical Musicians and their works:

M. S. Subbulakshmi

M. S. Subbulakshmi is an acclaimed Carnatic vocalist from Tamil Nadu and the first musician ever to be awarded Bharat Ratna in 1998. She was also honoured with Ramon Magsaysay Award, which is often considered to be Asia’s Nobel Prize. She is the leading exponent of classical and semi-classical music in Carnatic tradition. Subbulakshmi was the first Indian who performed in the United Nations General Assembly in the year 1966.

Bismillah Khan

Ustad Qamruddin "Bismillah" Khan is the most popular Shehnai player who elevated the status of this musical instrument to the concert level. After M. S. Subbulakshmi and Pandit Ravi Shankar, he was the third classical musician to have been honoured with Bharat Ratna in 2001. He received honorary doctorates from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi and Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan. He was invited by the then Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to play Shehnai on 15 August 1947, to mark the Independence Day at the Red Fort, Delhi. He died on 21 August 2006.

Ali Akbar Khan

Ali Akbar Khan was the legendary Sarod maestro who was trained in music by his father Baba Allauddin Khan. He belonged to Maihar Gharana. In the year 1956, he established a music school in Kolkata and Ali Akbar College of Music in 1967.

Pandit Ravi Shankar

Pandit Ravi Shankar is the legendary Sitar maestro who was an Indian musician and a composer of Hindustani Classical Music. He has influenced many other musicians throughout the world and was awarded India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in 1999. Ravi Shankar created the music of ‘Apu Trilogy’ of Satyajit Ray. He was also the music director of All Indian Radio, New Delhi, from 1949 to 1956. From 1960, he began to popularise classical music through his teaching, performances and associations with violinist Yehudi Menuhin and Beatles guitarist George Harrison. Ravi Shankar died on 11 December 2012.

Girija Devi

Girija Devi is one of the most dominant Indian classical vocalists from Seniya and Banaras Gharanas. She performed Hindustani classical and semi-classical music and helped to make thumri popular. She died on 24 October 2017.

Ustad Zakir Hussain

The legendary Tabla maestro is also a composer, percussionist and film actor. He is the eldest son of legendary Tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha. He was awarded Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002 by the Government of India. In 1990, he was also honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. And in 1999, he received the highest award of the United States, which is given to traditional artists and musicians, National Endowment for the Arts' National Heritage Fellowship.

Amjad Ali Khan

Amjad Ali Khan Bangash is another prominent and legendary Sarod player who is predominantly popular for his clear and fast Ekhara taans. Bangash has been honoured by the second-highest civilian award of the country, Padma Vibhushan in 2001. In 1990, a documentary film on Amjad Ali Khan won Filmfare Award which was directed by Gulzar.

Hariprasad Chaurasia

Hariprasad Chaurasia is one of the most popular classical Bansuri (Indian Bamboo flute) player and Indian music director. He was awarded by Padma Bhushan in 1992 and by Padma Vibhushan in 2000. In 1984, his work was recognised with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. In 2013, a documentary film named ‘Bansuri Guru’ featured his life and legacy in the world of Indian Classical Music.

Parveen Sultana

Begum Parveen Sultana is a Hindustani classical singer belonging to the Patiala Gharana. She was awarded Padma Shri in 1976 and Padma Bhushan in 2014 by the Indian Government. She also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1998. She even did playback singing in many Bollywood films like Gadar, Kudrat, Do Boond Pani, Pakeezah, 1920. Her song “Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ from the film Kudrat won Filmfare Best Female Playback Award in 1981.

Aruna Sairam

Sangeetha Kalanidhi Aruna Sairam is one of the most predominant Carnatic vocalists. She is the recipient of Padma Shri Award and currently is the Vice-Chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi. Sairam was the first Carnatic musician who performed at the BBC proms in London.

Ajoy Chakraborty

Ajoy Chakraborty is a Hindustani Classical vocalist who was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2020 for his contribution to classical music. He has sung in many Bengali films. In 1989, he received National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the Bengali film “Chhandaneer”.

Share your comment ×